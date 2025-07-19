Switzerland is a mountain country. For dozens of years, the high-altitude landscapes have been attracting tourists from all over the world. The problem: they are almost overrun. Even in the canton of Uri. An on-site inspection.

Samuel Walder

The sun doesn't quite reach over the summit of the Rinderstock yet. It is still cool in the shade, even though it is July. Nonetheless, hiking fans are gathering at the Chilcherberg cable car in the small Uri village of Silenen. Because the hiking route over the Chli Windgällen is an insider tip - for now. To be more precise, the Seewlisee, behind the Chli Windgällen, is attracting tourists - and slowly but surely from all over the world.

Hiking has been booming in Switzerland like never before since corona. Social media in particular is playing a major role. No distance seems to be too far for hikers to take the perfect photo for Instagram and co. Much to the dismay of the Alpine farmers.

The idyll is unique, but this attracts many tourists. Samuel Walder

The number of hikers is also increasing in the canton of Uri. Admittedly, the Seewlisee is an almost mystical place that offers a backdrop that would fit into a fairy tale. But nature, the animals and even the operators of the alp are increasingly having trouble with the tourists. Litter, loud music, disrespect: traces of hiking fans in a previously untouched landscape.

The numbers are increasing - more and more tourists are coming

blue News meets Jörg and Conny. They run the Seewlialp, at 2021 meters above sea level. "Last weekend there were 20, the weekend before last even 53," Conny tells blue News. She is talking about the wild campers on the lake. "That's between 150 and 170 people," explains Jörg. A record in the eyes of the alpine farmers, who are now on the alp for the second season.

The influx of tourists has increased significantly. "Social media is the main reason why more and more people are hiking here," says Conny. It's not that people aren't happy about lots of visitors. It's about respect for nature. "Since corona, we've noticed that the numbers are increasing. Fortunately, things have been better with the waste so far this year. Last year it was bad," says the alpine farmer.

Jörg and Conny run the alp below Lake Seewli. Samuel Walder

This is because cows graze next to the accommodation at Seewlisee to graze the alp. The cows get to the lake because the pasture is marked out. So the tourists camp where the cows graze. "The cows are curious and start trampling or even eating waste, clothes and tents. That harms the animals," explains Jörg. The tourists then complain to Jörg and Conny. This is wrong, because the tourists have invaded the cows' territory and not the other way around.

Safety is not always guaranteed

Hikers lack safety and experience. The path to Seewlisee is steep, not well secured in places and littered with roots and large rocks. "We have already seen hikers who have come with sneakers, summer outfits, luggage, sound boxes and no equipment. The weather changes quickly in the mountains," says Conny. This means that accidents can always happen.

A maximum of four people are allowed on the cable car. So if there's a rush, there's a queue. Samuel Walder

Jörg says: "Last time, it suddenly started raining. There were suddenly 20 people standing here under the roof because they didn't have a rain jacket or tent." This is difficult because the alp is not actually set up for so many people.

Respect for the environment and nature

It is clear that free camping is still permitted in the canton of Uri. Some people see this as a privilege, considering that more and more alpine farmers are charging money for camping or even banning camping. Kurt Schuler, President of Korporation Uri, tells blue News: "The flow of tourists has increased significantly in recent years." Lake Seewli is already said to resemble a hotspot. "We are very happy to welcome visitors. But we still hope that nature will be treated with respect," he says.

Kurt Schuler welcomes tourists, but appeals for common sense and respect. Korporation Uri

Litter is one problem, but when people do their business in the mountains, it not only has a negative impact on other hikers, but also harms the flora and fauna. The onslaught needs to be brought under control.

"The mountain railroad is not designed for large crowds and the path to the top offers few alternatives," says Schuler. If the crowds increase in the coming years, appropriate measures will have to be taken. "We don't want that, but we have to protect our surroundings," he explains. Schuler appeals to the common sense of tourists. "Consultation with the local people, i.e. alpine farmers, is important. Tourists should ask where they can pitch their tents." This would prevent disputes.

Schuler also sees social media as the main driver for the rush to the mountains. Nevertheless, he hopes that visitors will show the necessary respect so that they can enjoy a beautiful stay hand in hand with the surroundings and nature.