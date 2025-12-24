The scent of Christmas trees can boost the immune system. Symbolbild: Keystone

Smelling a Christmas tree can strengthen your immune system. German psychomatics specialists have discovered this.

A research team from Regensburg (Germany) conducted a small study with 16 test subjects: A Christmas tree acts like an immune booster.

Smelling the Christmas tree and humming "Silent Night", on the other hand, apparently only has a small additive effect. Show more

"A Christmas tree not only looks beautiful, but may also give you a small immune booster. This is indicated by an experiment conducted by researchers at the University of Regensburg," wrote the German medical journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt in its online edition in time for the Christmas holidays.

In order to investigate the effect of conifers on the immune system, the research team from Regensburg conducted a small study with 16 test subjects. They were randomly assigned to either breathe in the fresh scent of a felled pine tree for five minutes or to hum a melody for five minutes.

The scientists then measured the concentration of nitric oxide (NO) in the air they breathed. NO produced locally in the nose is discussed in science as an activator of the immune system. In the before-and-after comparison, an increase in NO release was measurable in both groups, although this was not significant.

Stronger immune defense at over 40 percent

For Thomas Loew, Head of the Department of Psychosomatic Medicine at Regensburg University Hospital, however, it is relatively clear: "In our study, each of the two interventions, the pure smelling of the tree and the humming of melodies, led to an immediate improvement in the immune defense in over 40 percent of the participants, but mostly according to the 'either or' principle."

Smelling the Christmas tree and also humming "Silent Night" apparently only led to a small additive effect. The combination increased immune function in around 70 percent of the test subjects. Around 25 percent of them did not have a measurable reaction.