Switzerland is dressed in white - from the mountains to the cities. Although snow often causes chaos on the roads, many people associate beautiful things with it. This is also proven by the blue News survey.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday afternoon and in the night to Friday, low pressure system "Caetano" caused a lot of snow in Switzerland.

Up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow was measured in the city of Zurich on Friday morning.

Although snow always causes traffic chaos, many people associate positive thoughts with the white splendor. This is also the result of a non-representative survey conducted by blue News in the city of Zurich.

"Snow calms you down and makes you happy," says one Zurich resident. Some of those surveyed also want to go sledging in the afternoon or build a snow woman. Show more

"Snow has a positive influence on the psyche," says Björn Rasch in an interview with SRF. Rasch is a professor of cognitive biopsychology at the University of Freiburg in Germany.

"Snow definitely has an effect on people. This is mainly because we associate many beautiful things with it, such as skiing or the beautiful snow-covered landscape."

If people enjoyed playing in the snow as children, Björn Rasch continues, the white splendor can also make people want to play outdoors later in life.

Zurich residents build snow women and go sledging

After the foggy weeks in October and November, the current snowfall is also a nice change for many people.

The white splendor changes the landscape, but it also changes the cities. The world suddenly appears in a completely new guise.

People in the city of Zurich are also enjoying the up to 40 centimetres of fresh snow on Friday morning.

"Snow calms you down and makes you happy," says one woman. Some of those surveyed also want to go sledging on the Uetliberg in the afternoon, while others plan to build a snow woman or man during the afternoon.

