You're tossing and turning, you're too hot, you're too cold, your brain is running at full speed ... and you just can't sleep? That doesn't have to be the case. blue News provides you with tips for falling asleep.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 10 percent of the Swiss population suffer from insomnia, with people over 50 and women being particularly affected.

Sport, yoga and breathing techniques such as the 4-7-8 method can help to alleviate sleep problems and reduce stress.

Natural sleep aids such as valerian, lavender, hops and lemon balm as well as avoiding caffeine in the evening also promote better sleep. Show more

Sleepless nights - everyone knows them, I'm sure you do too. Sleeplessness puts you in a bad mood and reduces your ability to concentrate. What's more, dark circles under your eyes don't exactly look sexy. It's not for nothing that the term "beauty sleep" exists.

Around 10 percent of the population in Switzerland suffer from insomnia, i.e. difficulty falling asleep or sleeping through the night. People over 50 and women are particularly affected.

Where could the sleep problems come from? And what helps to get a better night's sleep? Here are some tips:

Exercise

Regular physical activity helps you to sleep better. Sport also reduces the risk of widespread complaints and diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes II, bone loss (osteoporosis) and bowel and breast cancer.

Exercise also has a positive effect on mental well-being and quality of life. Physically active people live longer. They are also mentally fitter in old age and require less care.

How long and how often? Adults should get at least 2½ hours of exercise per week in the form of everyday activities or sport of at least moderate intensity. This recommendation can also be achieved through 1¼ hours of sport or high-intensity exercise or a combination of both. Ideally, the activity should be spread over several days a week, writes the Federal Office of Sport. Show more

Yoga and co.

Yoga, autogenic training, meditation, hypnosis or breathing exercises help to clear the mind. Conscious breathing reduces stress, anxiety and tension.

Fall asleep better with the 4-7-8 breathing technique The 4-7-8 breathing exercise is a technique in which you breathe in for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds and breathe out for eight seconds.

This specific sequence of breathing helps to slow down the heartbeat, lower blood pressure and promote a feeling of relaxation and calm. Show more

Computer, tablet and co.

Research recommends avoiding computers, mobile devices and TV for two hours before going to bed. This is because blue light has a negative effect on sleep.

Coffee and chocolate

Coffee late at night can keep you awake, that's no surprise. However, many people underestimate the caffeine content of chocolate. A piece of chocolate before going to bed may sound tempting, but it does not promote sleep.

The following therefore applies: too many calories, too little nutritious food and too little exercise lead to even less sleep.

Chocolate contains caffeine, as this is naturally found in cocoa beans. While the proportion is relatively low in whole chocolate, it is mainly dark chocolate that can have a stimulating effect.

In fact, one bar of dark chocolate contains as much caffeine as a cup of black tea. This means that 100 grams of dark chocolate contain 88 milligrams of caffeine. Milk chocolate contains around 15 milligrams of caffeine per 100 grams and white chocolate is actually caffeine-free, writes "focus.de".

Valerian

It doesn't always have to be chemicals. Some herbs have a reputation for having a positive effect on your sleep. One of the best-known herbs that ensure a restful sleep is valerian, the classic home remedy.

The effect of the bitter-tasting valerian root is considered certain if the dosage is high enough (approx. 6 grams). However, it only kicks in after a few days, which is why valerian is contained in most herbal sleep medications in combination with faster-acting ingredients. Valerian has a long-term effect and is therefore well suited as a sedative - for example in the form of valerian root tea.

Lavender

Lavender is not only known for its purple color and pleasant scent, but above all for its calming effect.

Certain aromas of the plant help to reduce stress and relax the body and mind. The scent of lavender essential oil is even considered a gentle sleep aid. Even if this effect is not the same for everyone, it is worth trying out lavender as a natural support. A relaxing lavender bath is particularly recommended: not only does it have a calming effect on the nerves, it also has anti-inflammatory properties that are good for the skin.

Hops

Whether as an essential oil or as hop blossom tea: the calming effect of hops has been popular for centuries, ideally in combination with lemon balm and valerian.

Lemon balm

Not only anti-inflammatory, but also calming: lemon balm. It is therefore hardly surprising that it is contained in many herbal sleeping pills. But a natural lemon balm tea in the evening also has a sleep-promoting effect.

A nightcap from nature

And this is how it works: Use 50 g valerian, 25 g hop flowers, 25 g lemon balm leaves, 25 g lavender leaves.

Pour 2 dl of hot water over a tablespoon of the dried herbal mixture and leave the tea to infuse for ten minutes.

When the tea has cooled down a little, you can refine the tea to your taste: honey, milk or almond or oat milk and cinnamon are particularly suitable for this. Show more

Swiss stone pine cushion

A pillow made from pleasantly scented Swiss stone pine wood shavings already has a permanent place in many people's bedrooms.

