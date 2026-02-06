Wortmann is considered one of the most successful German directors (archive image) dpa

His new film will be released in cinemas next week. Before then, director Sönke Wortmann reveals what his job has to do with football. And what he thinks about defeat.

Director Sönke Wortmann sees many parallels between filmmaking and football. "Film is a team sport, there are similar mechanisms. You can't do it alone, you can only do it together," he said in an interview with presenter Silvia Stenger on the program "Silvia am Sonntag - der Talk" on the private radio station Hit Radio FFH.

He loves teamwork in film. "I always knew what I couldn't do. My weaknesses are technical: lighting design, sound. But I have people who are very good at that. I'm very good at letting go. I'm not a control freak."

Successful director "can also do flops"

"The Miracle of Bern", "The Pope", "Germany. Ein Sommermärchen" or "Der bewegte Mann": Wortmann has made many successful movies. But he also knows the other side. "I can also do flops," he said. "It hurts, especially with a movie that is particularly important to you, but you have to get through it. Defeats are part of it - just like in sport."

Wortmann's new film "The Elders" will be released in cinemas on February 12. It is based on the novel of the same name by "Pubertier" author Jan Weiler. In the comedy, Sebastian Bezzel plays a writer in existential difficulties. Anna Schudt and Kya-Celina Barucki also appear in other roles.