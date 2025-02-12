Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are happy with their baby: their first daughter was born a few days ago. Now the Swedish royal couple have shared a sweet photo of baby Ines with her brothers.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip recently became parents to a daughter for the fourth time.

Baby princess Ines has been enchanting the world ever since.

The royal couple shared a new Instagram photo of their daughter with her brothers, triggering a wave of jubilation. Show more

Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten, was born on February 7. Since then, Sweden and the rest of the world have been in baby fever. The royal offspring is the fourth child and first daughter of Princess Sofia (40) and Prince Carl Philip (45).

The Swedish royal couple surprised their followers with a cute snapshot showing little Ines together with her three brothers, Prince Alexander (8), Prince Gabriel (7) and Prince Julian (3).

The first-born is holding his sister in his arms, all the children are cuddled up close to each other. Princess Ines' brothers can't take their eyes off her, they are visibly under the newborn's spell. Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian gently touch their sister.

Royal fans are enchanted: "She is soooooo cute"

In a second photo, the former baby of the family, Prince Julian, can be seen alone with Princess Ines. The three-year-old is giving his sister a kiss. How sweet.

The new parents write under the pictures: "They have become a perfect little quartet." Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip also thanked everyone for their congratulations.

Royal fans had already been able to catch a glimpse of Princess Ines. A photo of the newborn was shared on the Swedish royal family's Instagram account.

In the photo, the baby can be seen slumbering peacefully, Princess Ines is wrapped in a cream-colored blanket.

Fans are ecstatic and enchanted by the royal offspring. One user writes: "She is soooooo cute. She's a little princess with three older brothers who are her bodyguards." They are definitely already carrying their little sister with their hands.

