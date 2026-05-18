"GTA 6" will initially only be released for consoles in November. Rockstar Games

One of the most anticipated game titles in video game history is leaving a large proportion of its potential buyers out in the cold. But many of them were already expecting it.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you "GTA 6" will initially be released exclusively for Playstation and Xbox, as Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick confirmed in an interview.

Although PC games now account for 45 to 50 percent of sales of major titles, Rockstar is deliberately delaying the PC release.

According to Reddit discussions, the PC community is not expecting a PC version until late 2027 or early 2028 at the earliest. Show more

Grand Theft Auto 6 is due to be released for PlayStation and Xbox on November 19, 2026. The PC will be left empty-handed. What many fans had already feared has now been officially confirmed by Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick in an interview with Bloomberg.

Zelnick justified the decision with a clear priority: "We always start on consoles. With a release of this size, you're judged first and foremost on how well you serve your core audience." If you don't serve this audience first and best, you won't appeal to buyers elsewhere either.

This logic may be understandable for a company that relies on blockbuster revenues. Especially as "GTA 6" is one of the most expensive productions in the entertainment industry after more than eight years of development and with thousands of developers involved. The pressure is "very, very exciting - and scary", admits Zelnick himself.

A growing market is being put off

The fact that the PC, of all things, is at the back of the queue is remarkable from an economic perspective. Zelnick himself admitted that big games on the PC now account for "45 to 50 percent" of sales. A market share that has long since made the platform a serious source of income. This makes the decision to deliberately delay this segment all the more paradoxical.

However, the answer to this is probably also of an economic nature. A delayed PC version allows Rockstar to effectively market the same title twice. Zelnick hinted that a later PC release could be "economically very attractive". It has not yet been officially announced.

Between certainty and patience

The situation is familiar to the PC community: the PC versions of 'GTA 5' and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' were released well after the console launch and were often considered the most technically mature versions. In Reddit forums, users are already speculating about a possible PC release in late 2027 or early 2028.

It remains to be seen whether Rockstar will keep the wait shorter this time or consistently repeat its tried-and-tested strategy. One thing is certain: with the PC market accounting for almost half of the sales of major titles, the silence about a PC version is unlikely to last long.