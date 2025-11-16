A couple for 64 years, 58 of them married: actress Senta Berger and her late husband Michael Verhoeven. Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Senta Berger and Michael Verhoeven were a couple for 64 years. The director died in April 2024. Now the Austrian actress talks about her great love and how she is dealing with her grief.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Senta Berger and filmmaker Michael Verhoeven were a couple for 64 years - and married for 58 of them. The director died on April 22, 2024.

The Austrian actress has still not gotten over the death of her great love.

"Music is something that comforts. And encourages. I need that right now," says Berger. Show more

"My husband was a people catcher. He could break open hearts that were already frozen."

Actress Senta Berger spoke about the death of the love of her life, director Michael Verhoeven, at the salon evening "The Power of Music" at the Künstlerhaus in Munich

The couple went through 64 years of life together. In April last year, the German filmmaker and producer died at the age of 85 after a short, serious illness.

Senta Berger is comforted by music

A loss that still troubles the widow to this day. In her speech, the actress spoke with tears in her eyes, according to Bild.

At home, she played classical music at full volume all day. "Music is something that comforts. And encourages. I need that right now," says the Vienna-born actress. She still feels music physically.

She continues: "I give myself over to it completely and let it have its effect. Sometimes I start to cry." Strauss, Mahler, Bruckner and Dvořák are her gods, says the actress.

The 84-year-old is aware that the pain of her great loss will probably not go away for the rest of her life.

"Why should I get over the loss of my husband? The pain is part of my life," she revealed in "Spiegel für die Frau" last January.

"A long-term relationship is not a matter of course"

Senta Berger and Michael Verhoeven have a whole life behind them. "We met very early on, I was just 22 and Michael was 25," says Berger.

She continues: "We developed together. We discovered each other more and more. And knew more and more that we belonged together. And we were able to stay together."

Over the years, the actress has always been aware that a long-term relationship cannot be taken for granted.

In September 2023, Senta Berger said in an interview with blue News: "I'm grateful every day that we've grown old together."

