New audio recordings show Michael Jackson being more open than ever about his closeness to children. The statements appear in a new TV documentary about the 2005 abuse trial in which a court acquitted him.

Previously unreleased audio recordings show Michael Jackson talking about his closeness to children, saying it caused him "problems at times".

The recordings are part of the new Channel 4 documentary The Trial about his 2005 abuse trial, in which a court acquitted him on all charges.

The New York Post also quotes a particularly sensitive statement according to which Jackson did not want to continue living without contact with children. Show more

Previously unreleased audio recordings of Michael Jackson give an insight into his thoughts about children. In it, the pop star, who died in 2009, says that children fell in love with his personality and wanted to touch and hug him. "Sometimes that got me into trouble," Jackson says in the recordings.

The recordings appear in the four-part series The Trial by British production company Wonderhood Studios, which starts this week on British broadcaster Channel 4. The TV channel can be received via blue TV, among others.

The series revisits the 2005 criminal trial in which Jackson had to stand trial for allegations of child sexual abuse. A jury acquitted him of all charges at the time.

Michael Jackson died of poisoning

In a trailer for the series, Jackson says in a low voice: "Kids just want to touch me and hug me." In another passage, he explains that children would fall in love with him, which had caused him problems. One interviewee says in the trailer that some of the statements on the tapes have "no precedent".

Another statement reported by theNew York Postseems particularly sensitive. According to this, Jackson says on one of the recordings that he would take his own life if he was never allowed to see a child again.

Wonderhood Studios explain on their website that the series wants to go beyond the "media circus" of the time and ask questions about fame, skin color and the US justice system. Jackson had always denied the allegations and spoke of a conspiracy in 2005.

Michael Jackson died four years later from propofol poisoning. His personal physician Conrad Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.