Frederik of Luxembourg is dead: The son of Robert of Luxembourg had been battling a rare disease since his youth.

Robert of Luxembourg's son suffered from a rare disease. Now he has died at the age of just 22. Just a week ago, his father spoke about Frederik's condition in an interview.

Despite his serious illness, he remained cheerful, set up a foundation with his parents and said goodbye to his loved ones on the day before his death.

His father paid tribute to him as an inspiring person and "superhero" who gave hope to many people around the world. Show more

Sad news from the House of Luxembourg: the 22-year-old son of Robert von Luxemburg (56) has died. His father announced this on his foundation's website: "It is with a heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the death of our son, the founder and creative director of the POLG Foundation, Frederik."

Friday, February 28, was "Rare Disease Day" and Frederik called his loved ones to speak with them one last time. "Frederik found the strength and courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn," reads the emotional statement.

Frederik of Luxembourg then died on March 1. He suffered from a rare disease - a so-called PolG mutation - which he was diagnosed with when he was just 14.

"He was always the center of every party"

Just a week ago, Robert von Luxemburg spoke about his son's fate in an interview with the newspaper Luxemburger Wort. "Frederik is an extremely sociable person, has a huge circle of friends and was always the center of every party, super positive and super cheerful," said the cousin of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg (69).

That was when Frederik's friends started going out and discovering the world. And he himself was "confined to bed" and slowly lost control of his body.

According to the foundation's website, the PolG mutation is "a genetic mitochondrial disorder that deprives the body's cells of energy, which in turn leads to progressive dysfunction and failure of several organs".

Frederik von Luxemburg is a superhero for people worldwide

Despite his serious illness, Frederik von Luxemburg has never lost his joy. He saved many wise reminders to himself on his cell phone, as his father revealed in the statement, and one of them was: "Go outside when the sun is shining."

Even on his "last day in this world", after saying goodbye to everyone "with a friendly, wise or instructive farewell greeting", he left a "last family joke".

Robert von Luxemburg remembers this last question from his son: "Dad, are you proud of me?" The answer to this question was "very simple" and "he had heard it so often". "But at that moment, he needed confirmation that he had done everything he could in his short and beautiful life and that he could now finally move on."

"Frederik knows that he is my superhero." By setting up the foundation, however, he has become a superhero for many people around the world. Robert von Luxemburg says: "Part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and lead by example."

