Spain's former king Juan Carlos is once again raising eyebrows: In an unusual video, he defends his new biography "Reconciliación", which has been met with fierce criticism from the media and the left-wing government in Spain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former King Juan Carlos has defended his controversial biography in a video message and wants to inform the younger generation about Spain's history.

The Spanish royal family is annoyed as it was not informed about the publication and considers the video inappropriate.

Juan Carlos' praise for dictator Franco and derogatory statements about King Felipe and Queen Letizia also sparked criticism. Show more

The video message is Juan Carlos' first direct address to the Spanish people since his abdication in June 2014, in which the father and predecessor of King Felipe VI explains in front of a Spanish flag that he wants to familiarize the younger generation with Spain's recent history without "distortions driven by interests".

The recording also caused disgruntlement in the royal family, which normally never comments on the behavior of the soon-to-be 88-year-old. There was no official statement from the royal Palacio de la Zarzuela. However, the "Casa Real" told a few media outlets such as the state TV station RTVE and the news agency Europa Press that the video "seemed neither opportune nor necessary". The royal family had not been informed of the publication in advance, it said. The newspaper "El Mundo" ran the headline: "Juan Carlos challenges Zarzuela."

Praise for dictator Franco

The photo was not posted directly by Juan Carlos, but circulated on social networks and subsequently published by Spanish media. Among other things, the former king emphasizes the importance of the monarchy in what he calls the "exemplary" transition to democracy after the Franco dictatorship under his aegis in the 1970s and 1980s. However, he also calls on Spaniards to support his son.

With his biography, which was initially only published in France shortly before the 50th anniversary of his accession to the throne (November 22, 1975) and will be published in Spain this week, the Bourbon had already caused displeasure. In the book, he describes Felipe (57) as "insensitive" and his wife Letizia (53) as a troublemaker. He only half-heartedly apologizes for extramarital affairs, financial irregularities and other scandals.

Instead, the man, who has been living in exile in Abu Dhabi since 2020 and has only visited his Spanish homeland occasionally since then, has words of praise for dictator Francisco Franco. "I respected him enormously, appreciated his intelligence and his political sense (...) I never allowed anyone to criticize him before me." The royal family had no comment on the matter.

