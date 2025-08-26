Spanish actress Verónica Echegui has died of cancer at the age of 42. Soeren Stache/dpa

Spanish actress Verónica Echegui died of cancer on Sunday in Madrid at the age of 42. The award-winning artist was considered one of the most influential faces of Spanish cinema over the past two decades.

Sven Ziegler

Spanish actress Verónica Fernández de Echegaray, better known as Verónica Echegui, died on Sunday in Madrid at the age of just 42 as a result of cancer. This was announced by those close to her. Her death caused great consternation in the Spanish film world.

Echegui was born in Madrid in 1983 and dreamed of becoming an actress as a child. She made her breakthrough in 2006 with the film "Yo soy la Juani" by director Bigas Luna, who selected her from more than 3,000 applicants. Her performance earned her a Goya nomination for best newcomer actress.

Also successful as a director

In the following years, Echegui appeared in numerous cinema and television productions and proved her versatility. She received further Goya nominations for "El patio de mi cárcel" (2008) and "Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo" (2011). International productions such as "The Cold Light of Day" (2012) with Henry Cavill and Sigourney Weaver were also part of her repertoire.

In addition to her work as an actress, Echegui has also made a name for herself as a director. In 2022, she won the Goya for best short film with "Tótem Loba", which was inspired by her own experiences of sexual assault. "Being free means listening to yourself and trusting yourself, even if the masses say otherwise," she explained at the time.

Most recently, she appeared in series such as "Intimidad" (2022) and "Los pacientes del doctor García" (2023) as well as in the thriller "Justicia artificial" (2024). Her death ends a career that critics described as courageous, uncompromising and creative.