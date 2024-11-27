Annie Leibovitz photographed Felipe and Letizia together at the Royal Palace in Madrid. However, the US star photographer then turned them into two separate portraits. Image: IMAGO/PPE

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were photographed by star photographer Annie Leibovitz. The glamorous portraits were presented to the public for the first time yesterday in Madrid. Now criticism is raining down.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were photographed by the American star photographer Annie Leibovitz for their 10th anniversary on the throne.

On Tuesday, the glamorous pictures were presented to the public for the first time in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Now criticism is raining down. The reason: many Spaniards find the timing of the publication inappropriate. Show more

The American star photographer Annie Leibovitz photographed the Spanish royal couple Felipe and Letizia in the Salón Gasparini. This is one of the most magnificent rooms in the royal palace in the capital Madrid.

According to "Bild", Letizia is said to have spent months with her stylist Eva Fernández thinking about which dress she should wear in the pictures.

In the end, the Queen opted for a black, off-the-shoulder dress by Balenciaga. With a red silk scarf.

Her husband Felipe poses in his military uniform as "Capitán General", commander-in-chief of all Spanish armed forces.

In the new portrait pictures, Queen Letizia wears a black, off-the-shoulder dress by Balenciaga, with a red silk scarf and diamond jewelry. Image: IMAGO/PPE

The new portraits were presented on Tuesday of this week as part of the exhibition "La tiranía des Cronos" (The Tyranny of Cronos) at the Bank of Spain in Madrid.

The pictures were taken to mark the 10th anniversary of the throne

The pictures of Felipe and Letizia were taken for their 10th anniversary on the throne and are now the talk of the town. However, this has nothing to do with the royal couple's choice of clothes or the exhibition venue.

Rather: Many Spaniards feel that the timing of the publication of the pictures is extremely inappropriate.

After Felipe and Letizia traveled to Valencia four weeks ago to get a picture of the flood disaster there, the royal couple were pelted with mud.

People also repeatedly chanted: "Get lost, get lost." The reason for the unfriendly reception: the Spanish state was not providing enough help for victims of the environmental disaster.

And in this very situation, while many people in the Valencia region are still struggling with the effects of the floods, the royal family published new and extremely pompous pictures of Felipe and Letizia.

The royal couple's marriage is said to exist only on paper

Another circumstance that caused discussion among the Spanish people after the publication of the pictures:

Annie Leibovitz photographed Felipe and Letizia together in the Salón Gasparini. However, the star photographer then turned them into two separate portraits.

In the new portraits, King Felipe poses in his military uniform as "Capitán General", the commander-in-chief of all Spanish armed forces. Image: IMAGO/PPE

According to the Spanish magazine "Hola", Leibovitz had complete artistic freedom in the realization of the portraits. But some people are now asking themselves:

Why did she turn one picture into two?

Because for months, the Spanish media have repeatedly claimed that the marriage of King Felipe and Queen Letizia only exists on paper, and rumors of cheating have been circulating.

