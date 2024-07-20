Anyone who sets up their sun lounger too early will be fined dearly. IMAGO/Panthermedia

Anyone who reserves a sun lounger early in the morning will be penalized in Calp, Spain. New rules provide for high fines.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anyone who reserves a sun lounger early in the morning will be penalized in Calp, Spain.

New rules provide for high fines.

Anyone who reserves a sun lounger before 9 a.m. will pay 250 euros. Show more

In Calp, a popular vacation resort on the Costa Blanca in Spain, the municipality has introduced new regulations to prevent the early reservation of sun loungers on the beach. These can cost tourists dearly.

Tourists who place sun loungers, towels or parasols on the beach before 9.30 a.m. will face heavy fines, as theDaily Mailreports.

The police have been instructed to remove these items to allow the beach to be cleaned in the morning. Violators of the new law face a fine of 250 euros as well as charges for collecting the items from a municipal depot.

According to the article, anyone who leaves deckchairs on the beach for more than three hours without using or supervising them will also be punished under the new rules. These measures were taken because there were an increasing number of complaints about early reservations during the summer months.

There is growing resentment towards tourists throughout Spain. In Barcelona, holidaymakers have already been verbally abused and sprayed with water pistols by activists. Large-scale protests against tourists are planned for next Sunday in several Spanish cities, particularly on Mallorca.