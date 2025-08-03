Actress Zoë Lister became a viral TikTok phenomenon with an advertising slogan for Jet2 Holidays. Now she talks about what it's like to suddenly be the voice of an entire summer.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The phrase "Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday" from a British travel ad has become a viral TikTok soundtrack.

Behind it is actress Zoë Lister, who has been a spokesperson for Jet2 since 2019 - she was initially surprised by the hype and feared losing her job because of the TikToks.

She now enjoys the attention, appears on radio shows, advertises on Instagram and is even planning her own podcast. Show more

The sound of this summer is not a song, but a TikTok sound. More precisely, a line from an advertisement for the travel company Jet2 Holiday. "Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday," says a voice. "And right now you can save 40 pounds per person. That's 200 pounds off for a family of four." This sentence is currently running in a continuous loop on TikTok.

It is difficult to say exactly what the sound is supposed to express in this context - but it apparently fits perfectly with fails, embarrassing situations or clips of the Astronomer CEO at a Coldplay concert. 1.8 million videos with the sound can now be found on TikTok.

Zoë Lister, a British actress and voice actress, is behind the voice. Lister has now spoken to The Sun newspaper about what it's like to suddenly have a viral voice. She started doing Jet2 commercials back in 2019, she says, "but I never in a million years could have imagined it would go viral."

She initially found the TikToks funny, but at some point she was worried that the Jet2 Holiday company would rebrand and stop booking her as a spokesperson. "I didn't know what they thought about the viral content. I was hoping they had a sense of humor."

She also uses the hype surrounding her voice for herself

Luckily for her: Jet2 stuck to her voice. Lister is now more relaxed about the whole thing: "I'm really enjoying it because it's just silly, it's silly fun, and that's what we all need," she said. Friends and family also send her videos all the time.

Lister now also knows how to use the hype surrounding her voice to her advantage. She appears on the radio, performs live with DJs and works with brands on Instagram. She is already planning her own podcast. "It's temporary, but at the moment I'm just enjoying the ride. I'm having a really fun summer."

