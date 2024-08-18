In high spirits despite the rain: presenter Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Francine Jordi on the SRF show "Zuegab". Screenshot / SRF

SRF wanted to crown a successful "Donnschtig-Jass" season with a "Zuegab" for the first time. Unfortunately, the weather in Näfels GL didn't play along - and Saturday couldn't hold a candle to Thursday either.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Donnschtig-Jass" is the ratings guarantor for Swiss television in the summer months.

That was also the case this year - which is why SRF decided to broadcast "Zuegab" on Saturday evening for the first time.

This was also the first time that Switzerland's best Jass community was chosen.

The show acts were Francine Jordi, Luca Hänni, Loco Escrito, Stress, Vincent Gross, Ursus and Nadeschkin.

In addition to a lot of rain, the somewhat excessive self-congratulation ensured that this "Zuegab" did not cry out for an encore. Show more

One of the very few criticisms of the otherwise hugely popular "Donnschtig-Jass" is that the sport is somewhat overshadowed by all the halligalli. That's why we're devoting ourselves to Jass right at the beginning.

In a thrilling duel, the towns of Niederurnen GL and Sarnen OW showed that the best Swiss Jass players currently come from Central Switzerland. And - that there is definitely no need to worry about the next generation in the country. Because in the Differnzeler-Jass, the two children made their adult teammates look pretty old.

In the end, Niederurnen narrowly came out on top and eleven-year-old Lena was able to receive the trophy for the best Swiss Jass community 2024, which was awarded for the first time in the pouring rain in Näfels.

Little Jasser big time: Lena with the winner's trophy in rainy Näfels. SRF / Screenshot

The weather in general. It didn't really want to on this Saturday. And that at the "Zuegab" of all things, after it had previously remained dry at almost every edition of the "Donnschtig-Jass" in summer 2024.

In addition to rounds of Jass, there was a lot of looking back

Despite this one-off mishap, Peter seems to be a Jass fan - and he's not alone. With an average of 420,000 viewers and a market share of 41.5 percent, the weekday Jass show once again proved to be a summer vacation hit for Swiss television this year. And that despite competition from the Olympics and the European Championships.

It's understandable that people want to pat themselves on the back a little and relive the best moments.

The usual concept with rounds of Jass and show blocks was therefore expanded for the "Zuegab" to include a new category: retrospectives. But it wouldn't be wrong to call it self-congratulation.

In fact, in the euphoria over the successful season, we overshot the mark a little. A compilation of "Salzi on Tour"? Of course, that's a must. After all, the SRF man cycles through Switzerland in a sporty and entertaining way.

Often in the picture: Rainer Maria Salzgeber on one of his "Donnschtig-Jass" bike tours from one venue to the next. SRF / Screenhsot

But three clips at once, one more detailed than the other? It's like watching extra time between Atletico Madrid and Porto after 90 minutes of blood-and-guts football - only for the die-hards. Especially as there were more than enough other moments with "Büssi", "Salzi" and Sonja to relive.

That's not the only reason why this Jass Saturday couldn't hold a candle to Thursdays. Of course, the lousy weather also dampened the mood. But that's not the fault of yesterday's show. But there was also a lack of drive and surprises in Näfels.

All too often, Salzgeber and Büsser contented themselves with solemnly emphasizing what a great "Donnschtig-Jass" season they had been able to experience. In addition, Ursus and Nadeschkin - like so many comedy acts - came across as confident on stage, but were rather more concerned with being funny in interviews.

Luca Hänni's taste as a presenter

So was the "Zuegab" a complete flop? It wasn't quite that bad. After all, a dynamic Francine Jordi brought the sunshine to the fans with two performances.

And Luca Hänni also gave a pleasing taste of why his fans will soon be able to admire him not only as a singer, but also as a show presenter on a German channel.

Soon to be admired as a presenter: singer and new father Luca Hänni (right) next to co-host Stefan Büsser. Screenshot / SRF

In addition, Stress took the trump card to new heights in "Hau' den Lukas", Vincent Gross danced sirtaki, Loco Escrito exuded Latino charm - and at the table, the passers from Niederurnen and Sarnen repeatedly proved that they were not in the final for nothing.

But an encore for the "Zuegab"? You can do without it next year.

