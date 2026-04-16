Rare footage from Kenya shows one of the last "Super Tuskers" - a bull elephant with huge tusks that towers over everything, even against the backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro. A moment with a real thrill.

Christian Thumshirn

Indian wildlife photographer Pareet Shah captured a rare moment in Kenya's Amboseli National Park: a so-called "Super Tusker" - an elephant bull with huge tusks that almost touch the ground.

Shah has been photographing wildlife for decades, but even for him this encounter was extraordinary. The sheer presence of the animal felt "almost unreal", he describes.

One of the last of its kind

Super Tuskers are among the rarest elephants in Africa - there are only a few dozen left in the world. This makes photographs like these, which provide a rare insight into the lives of these animals, all the more valuable.

The video shows how close the photographer actually got to the giant.

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