A huge, dark wall of clouds passes over Portugal's beach and panics bathers. blue News explains the extraordinary weather phenomenon behind it in the video.

Rolling clouds form when cold and warm air masses collide and appear threatening, but are usually harmless.

The rare natural spectacle was filmed by many holidaymakers and shared on social media - according to experts, it is rather unusual in Portugal.

A rare rolling cloud has frightened beachgoers on the north and central coast of Portugal.

The dark cloud approached like a huge tidal wave. Videos show fleeing vacationers.

Fascinating but unsettling phenomenon

Rolling clouds, also known as "volutus", are rare worldwide, but extremely impressive. Although they appear threatening, the clouds often only bring strong winds and changes in the weather.

In Portugal, their appearance is unusual - the excitement among the visitors on the beach was correspondingly high.

