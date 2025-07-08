Stefan Mross hosts the program "Immer wieder sonntags". Getty Images

Tragic incident in the ARD show "Immer wieder sonntags": A female viewer collapsed during the live broadcast and is said to have died in the ambulance shortly afterwards.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the live program "Immer wieder sonntags", a female viewer collapsed and later died.

The broadcaster did not release any personal details.

Presenter Stefan Mross is said to have only found out about the emergency after the show and reacted with great shock. Show more

Big shock on "Immer wieder sonntags": During the last live broadcast of the ARD show with presenter Stefan Mross, a female viewer in the audience collapsed. The woman had to be treated by paramedics in the middle of the show. She is said to have died shortly afterwards.

"Bild" quotes an official statement from SWR about the incident: "During the live show 'Immer wieder sonntags' on July 6, 2025, a medical emergency occurred in the audience.

The emergency services on site reacted quickly, professionally and prudently and provided assistance. The relatives were also looked after on site."

Mross is said to have reacted in shock

However, the broadcaster did not provide any information on the viewer's condition and did not reveal any further details for reasons of privacy.

According to Bild, the woman, who was in the audience with her husband and child, died in the ambulance a short time later.

Presenter Stefan Mross is said to have only found out about the emergency after the show and reacted with great shock. The singer did not want to comment when asked by Bild.

More videos from the department