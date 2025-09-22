  1. Residential Customers
Filming interrupted "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland in hospital after stunt accident

Bruno Bötschi

22.9.2025

Tom Holland was injured during the filming of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and therefore has to take a break from shooting.
Picture: Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Tom Holland injured himself during a stunt and had to be treated in hospital. Filming on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has come to a standstill until the Hollywood star has recovered.

22.09.2025, 12:24

22.09.2025, 13:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Filming for the movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been interrupted for several days.
  • Actor Tom Holland fell during a stunt on the film set.
  • The 29-year-old had to be taken to a London hospital afterwards.
When film stars do without stunt doubles, it earns them a lot of respect. However, if a stunt backfires, it can cause problems for the production in question.

This was the experience of Tom Holland, who was injured during a stunt while filming the fourth part of the "Spider-Man" series - and even had to be treated in hospital.

As the industry magazine "Deadline" reports, Holland suffered a slight concussion during a shoot in Watford, UK. After being treated in hospital, he was able to leave again.

Marvel adventure comes to cinemas in summer 2026

The British newspaper "The Guardian " writes that the Hollywood star was seen at a charity event that same evening, but then had to leave for health reasons.

Spider-Man intervenes. Tom Holland settles dispute in supermarket

The 29-year-old is now said to be taking it easy for a while, as even a slight concussion can have serious long-term consequences.

Meanwhile, filming on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been paused. However, the break is not expected to have any impact on the planned start date. The cinema release of the Marvel adventure is planned for summer 2026.

Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe since 2016's 'The First Avenger: Civil War', and the actor has hinted in recent years that he will be more creatively involved in his fourth solo Spider-Man film.

