The 29-year-old is now said to be taking it easy for a while, as even a slight concussion can have serious long-term consequences.
Meanwhile, filming on "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been paused. However, the break is not expected to have any impact on the planned start date. The cinema release of the Marvel adventure is planned for summer 2026.
Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe since 2016's 'The First Avenger: Civil War', and the actor has hinted in recent years that he will be more creatively involved in his fourth solo Spider-Man film.