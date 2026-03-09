Many people feel tired at this time of year. Is there such a thing as spring fatigue? (archive picture) picture alliance / dpa

As soon as spring arrives, many people suddenly feel tired. But is there really such a thing as spring fatigue - or is there something else behind it? Here's what the research says.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A study by the University of Basel found no scientific evidence for so-called spring fatigue, although many people believe they are affected by it.

A one-year survey of 418 people showed no increased tiredness, daytime sleepiness or poorer quality of sleep in spring.

Researchers suspect that the common term itself creates the feeling, as expectations and psychological effects such as the nocebo or labeling effect influence perception. Show more

Many people feel exhausted in spring - there is even a term for it: spring fatigue. But is that even true? According to a Swiss study, it is precisely this common term that makes us pay more attention to tiredness.

In an online survey, many people stated that they suffer from spring fatigue. However, detailed interviews with hundreds of people over the course of a year revealed no evidence of this. "This should have been evident in the analysis of the survey data," says study leader Christine Blume from the University of Basel in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

According to their findings, the much-vaunted phenomenon is a myth in German-speaking countries, write Blume and sleep researcher Albrecht Vorster from Inselspital Bern in the "Journal of Sleep Research". It is so powerful precisely because the term "spring fatigue" is so firmly established. It is therefore a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.

Blume, a psychologist who researches at the Center for Chronobiology, came up with the idea for the study because journalists regularly contacted her after the end of winter to explain spring fatigue. "There are numerous hypotheses to explain the phenomenon," says Blume. "But no one has ever checked whether it actually exists."

No evidence of increased fatigue or daytime sleepiness

One explanation sometimes given for spring fatigue is that blood vessels dilate when temperatures rise and blood pressure drops. The body first has to get used to this. In addition, hormones are often cited - for example, an excess of the "night hormone" melatonin after the end of winter.

"From a chronobiological point of view, this is completely implausible," says expert Blume. Melatonin is produced and broken down in a 24-hour rhythm. "There is no such thing as an excess of melatonin at the end of winter, which makes us tired and has to be broken down first."

To clarify the question, Blume and Vorster launched an online survey two years ago. Starting in April 2024, 418 people provided information on sleep and tiredness every six weeks for a year. At 47 percent, almost half of those surveyed stated that they themselves were affected by spring fatigue. However, the individual surveys over the course of the year provided no confirmation of this: There was no evidence of increased fatigue, increased daytime sleepiness or lower quality of sleep at this time of year.

"We found no empirical evidence for the phenomenon"

"The days get longer quickly in spring," says Blume. "If springtime sleepiness were a genuine biological phenomenon, it should show up during this transitional phase, for example because the body has to adapt." However, in the data, the speed at which the length of the day changed played no role in the participants' tiredness. "We found no empirical evidence for the phenomenon."

But where does the belief in spring fatigue come from? One suspicion: the spread of this myth alone could make people more susceptible to such a perception - precisely because the term is so established. Psychologists speak of a labeling effect: people find wine tastes better when they are told that it was particularly expensive.

"This has something to do with our expectations," explains the researcher. "If I expect to be tired in spring, this also changes my interpretation of such "symptoms"." Doctors speak of the nocebo effect - i.e. the confirmation of a negative expectation. Similar to the placebo effect, where a positive expectation shapes perception.

The phenomenon is unknown abroad

Another psychological explanation would be what is known as cognitive dissonance reduction: according to this, at the end of the dark, cold season, the desire to take advantage of rising temperatures and better weather increases - for jogging, excursions, dates.

If the necessary energy boost then fails to materialize, spring fatigue offers a reassuring explanation - especially if it is confirmed by other people around you.

If the term "spring fatigue" is decisive for the phenomenon, it is hardly known outside the German-speaking world. Blume confirms this: "When I tell colleagues from other countries about it, they are amazed."

In the English-speaking world, on the other hand, the term "spring fever" circulates. However, this "spring fever" is not associated with tiredness and exhaustion, but with increased vitality and energy.

