Even Prince William has to pay taxes in England. (archive picture) Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Prince William has to pay millions in tax - despite his royal origins. A British politician considers the sum to be ridiculous and sharply criticizes the heir to the throne.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you As Duke of Cornwall, Prince William earns around 30 million euros a year from the "Duchy of Cornwall" and pays around 8.1 million euros in income tax on this.

This puts him in the top 0.002% of taxpayers in the United Kingdom.

The income from the royal estates has sparked criticism: state institutions such as the army, NHS and schools sometimes have to pay millions for their use, causing public outrage. Show more

Prince William is not only heir to the throne, but also Duke of Cornwall - and thus lord of the billion-dollar "Duchy of Cornwall". The huge estates bring him the equivalent of almost 30 million euros (around 27 million francs) a year.

It goes without saying that taxes are also due on this: According to the Times (paid article), William pays around 8.1 million euros (around 7.42 million francs) in income tax per year.

This puts him in the top 0.002 percent of taxpayers in the United Kingdom.

Prince William sharply criticized by British politicians

Prince William does not disclose his tax details - and does so quite deliberately. Like every private citizen, he invokes his right to financial privacy.

However, there has recently been criticism of his income: the "Sunday Times" revealed that the Duchy of Cornwall - owned by the heir to the throne since the 14th century - and the Duchy of Lancaster of King Charles are cashing in heavily in some cases. The army, navy, NHS and even schools are to pay millions for the use of land or stretches of coastline. This has caused resentment among the population.

However, as the Times reports, some deals are being renegotiated.

The debate has brought the royals' finances more into the spotlight. Former Home Secretary Norman Baker, for example, has clear words: "These are not private estates", he says - and calls for the duchies to be transferred to state ownership instead of being used as a source of money for the royals.

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