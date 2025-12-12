Remo Blunschi won over audiences with his open manner, his humor and his zest for life. Screenshot SRF «Üsi Badi»

Remo Blunschi inspired an audience of millions with his zest for life and honesty. Now the popular man from Aargau has died at the age of 58.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Remo Blunschi, who became famous through the SRF programs "Üsi Badi", "Üse Zoo" and "Üse Buurehof", has died at the age of 58.

The Aargau native delighted audiences with his open manner, his humor and his zest for life.

In an obituary, his family bid farewell to a full life that ended "peacefully and quietly". Show more

Remo Blunschi, known from the SRF programs "Üsi Badi", "Üse Zoo" and "Üse Buurehof", has died at the age of 58. This was confirmed by SRF at the request of "Blick".

Blunschi became known to a wide audience in 2010 with "Üsi Badi" and quickly became an audience favorite with his open, humorous manner and zest for life. In the SRF documentaries, people with intellectual disabilities were accompanied as they worked in new environments - Blunschi stood out in particular.

According to his family's obituary, his "full life ended peacefully and quietly". The man from Aargau last lived in Wettingen and worked as a fitter at the Arwo Foundation. In his free time, he often rode his Harley with his father and played football and tennis.

In 2018, SRF showed a best-of special with Blunschi and other participants, in which he once again gave insights into his experiences. He also kept in touch with his participants after filming.