"Heidi" is returning. SRF is teaming up with RTL to give the Swiss cult figure a German touch.

Sven Ziegler

Heidi is being given "a modern new edition in a historical context".

145 years after the publication of Johanna Spyri's first novel, RTL and SRF are opening a new chapter in the story of "Heidi". The two broadcasters announced this in a press release.

The popular character, who has captured the hearts of generations of children and adults around the world, will be given "a modern new edition in a historical context". The new adaptation will not only tell the timeless adventures of the young Heidi in the Swiss mountains, but also her path to becoming a young woman.

The series will be shown on RTL Germany and SRF. "We are very much looking forward to continuing the original Swiss story of Johanna Spyri's 'Heidi' in a contemporary series," says Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF. "Thanks to SRF's cooperation with RTL, we can offer audiences in Switzerland and internationally high-quality entertainment for the whole family."

Details in the coming months

RTL is also delighted about the collaboration: "'Heidi' is one of the best-known and most popular characters in world literature that has inspired generations of viewers. We are reimagining the classic story and also telling the story of a girl's development into a young woman: a modern adaptation that brings both the magic of the Swiss mountains and Heidi's moving life to life in a new way," says Hauke Bartel, Head of Fiction at RTL Germany. "We are looking forward to this first joint project with SRF as a broadcasting partner."

Not much is yet known about the new series. Further details are to follow in the coming months.