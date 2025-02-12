  1. Residential Customers
Comeback of a cult figure SRF brings back "Heidi" - with a German touch

Sven Ziegler

12.2.2025

"Heidi", here the original film from 1974, returns.
"Heidi", here the original film from 1974, returns.
Screenshot

"Heidi" is returning. SRF is teaming up with RTL to give the Swiss cult figure a German touch.

12.02.2025, 12:18

12.02.2025, 13:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SRF and RTL are bringing "Heidi" back.
  • Heidi is being given "a modern new edition in a historical context".
  • Not much is known about the new series yet.
Show more

145 years after the publication of Johanna Spyri's first novel, RTL and SRF are opening a new chapter in the story of "Heidi". The two broadcasters announced this in a press release.

The popular character, who has captured the hearts of generations of children and adults around the world, will be given "a modern new edition in a historical context". The new adaptation will not only tell the timeless adventures of the young Heidi in the Swiss mountains, but also her path to becoming a young woman.

The series will be shown on RTL Germany and SRF. "We are very much looking forward to continuing the original Swiss story of Johanna Spyri's 'Heidi' in a contemporary series," says Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF. "Thanks to SRF's cooperation with RTL, we can offer audiences in Switzerland and internationally high-quality entertainment for the whole family."

Details in the coming months

RTL is also delighted about the collaboration: "'Heidi' is one of the best-known and most popular characters in world literature that has inspired generations of viewers. We are reimagining the classic story and also telling the story of a girl's development into a young woman: a modern adaptation that brings both the magic of the Swiss mountains and Heidi's moving life to life in a new way," says Hauke Bartel, Head of Fiction at RTL Germany. "We are looking forward to this first joint project with SRF as a broadcasting partner."

Not much is yet known about the new series. Further details are to follow in the coming months.

