The SRF series "Die Beschatter" enters its second season on Sunday: Esther Gemsch as Doro Iselin, Dardan Sadik as Milan Giokaj, Roeland Wiesnekker as Leo Brand, Martin Rapold as Roger Hasenfratz, Meryl Marty as Agotha Bayani, Meryl Marty as Agotha Bayani are also taking part this time. Picture:d SRF/Pascal Mora

The SRF crime series "Die Beschatter" enters its second season on Sunday evening. The many likeable characters were crucial to its success. Nevertheless, there will be no third season.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF series "Der Beschatter" about Leo Brand and his detectives enters its second season next Sunday.

According to SRF, Brand and his team will be back on top form in the six episodes.

Nevertheless, there will be no more shadowing in Basel in future. "We assume that the series will end here and that there will be no third season," writes SRF at the request of blue News. Show more

Next Sunday, February 23, 8.10 p.m., the time has come: Swiss television SRF will show the first episode of the second season of the crime series "Die Beschatter".

In the second season, the team around detective and ex-policeman Leo Brand, played by Roeland Wiesnekker, has to face many new cases.

Fake paintings are exchanged in mafia villas, poker is played against billionaires and a murder is solved in a retirement home for academics.

Meanwhile, the detectives get closer and closer to the Sleeping Beauty killer (known from the first season) and are confronted with terrible secrets from their past.

No third season

According to SRF, Leo Brand and his team will be on top form in the second season.

Nevertheless, there will be no more shadowing in Basel in the future. "The story of the Sleeping Beauty murderer is now over," writes SRF at the request of blue News.

And then drops the bombshell: "We assume that the series will end here and that there will be no third season."

SRF does not want to give a concrete answer as to why "Der Beschatter" is being canceled after just two seasons. Is another round of savings on the cards? Or could it be due to the possibly low viewer numbers?

According to "Persönlich", the crime series "Die Beschatter" started in October 2022 with a market share of 28.4 percent and 441,000 viewers.

Only 321,000 people wanted to watch the second episode, which also reduced the market share - to 23.5 percent. 291,000 people watched the third episode on November 1, which corresponded to a market share of 20.7 percent.

More videos from the department