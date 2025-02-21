Next Sunday, February 23, 8.10 p.m., the time has come: Swiss television SRF will show the first episode of the second season of the crime series "Die Beschatter".
In the second season, the team around detective and ex-policeman Leo Brand, played by Roeland Wiesnekker, has to face many new cases.
Fake paintings are exchanged in mafia villas, poker is played against billionaires and a murder is solved in a retirement home for academics.
Meanwhile, the detectives get closer and closer to the Sleeping Beauty killer (known from the first season) and are confronted with terrible secrets from their past.
No third season
According to SRF, Leo Brand and his team will be on top form in the second season.
Nevertheless, there will be no more shadowing in Basel in the future. "The story of the Sleeping Beauty murderer is now over," writes SRF at the request of blue News.
And then drops the bombshell: "We assume that the series will end here and that there will be no third season."
SRF does not want to give a concrete answer as to why "Der Beschatter" is being canceled after just two seasons. Is another round of savings on the cards? Or could it be due to the possibly low viewer numbers?
According to "Persönlich", the crime series "Die Beschatter" started in October 2022 with a market share of 28.4 percent and 441,000 viewers.
Only 321,000 people wanted to watch the second episode, which also reduced the market share - to 23.5 percent. 291,000 people watched the third episode on November 1, which corresponded to a market share of 20.7 percent.