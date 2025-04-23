  1. Residential Customers
Paola Biason leaves after more than 20 years SRF cancels show - now "G&G" boss draws consequences

Carlotta Henggeler

23.4.2025

Mass exodus at SRF
Mass exodus at SRF. "G&G" editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025 - after more than 20 years at the broadcaster.

"G&G" editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025 - after more than 20 years at the broadcaster.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. 2025: "Kulturplatz" journalist Eva Wannenmacher is leaving the station after 24 years. She is devoting herself to her career as a business coach.

2025: "Kulturplatz" journalist Eva Wannenmacher is leaving the station after 24 years. She is devoting herself to her career as a business coach.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. Bigna Silberschmidt turned her back on "10vor10" on February 26, 2025. She is setting up her own business.

Bigna Silberschmidt turned her back on "10vor10" on February 26, 2025. She is setting up her own business.

Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin

Mass exodus at SRF. Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025.

Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025.

Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin

Mass exodus at SRF. Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023.

Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022.

Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. "Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. And the broadcaster has had to accept these other prominent departures in recent years:

"Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. And the broadcaster has had to accept these other prominent departures in recent years:

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. In December 2021, Ueli Schmezer hosted the last "Kassensturz" program after 25 years.

In December 2021, Ueli Schmezer hosted the last "Kassensturz" program after 25 years.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. After 28 years at SRF, ice hockey and tennis commentator Stefan Bürer moved from SRF to the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in October 2021.

After 28 years at SRF, ice hockey and tennis commentator Stefan Bürer moved from SRF to the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in October 2021.

Image: SRF/OSCAR ALESSIO

Mass exodus at SRF. Heinz Günthardt (archive photo) made his debut as an SRF pundit at the men's final of the US Open on September 12, 2021. He had been working for SRF since 1985. His dismissal took him by surprise.

Heinz Günthardt (archive photo) made his debut as an SRF pundit at the men's final of the US Open on September 12, 2021. He had been working for SRF since 1985. His dismissal took him by surprise.

Image: Keystone

Mass exodus at SRF. Saying goodbye to SRF after the Tokyo Olympics: sports pundit Jann Billeter. The man from Graubünden was there for 24 years. He will remain in the world of television, switching to MySports. The former HC Davos ice hockey player will be working there as an ice hockey presenter and commentator.

Saying goodbye to SRF after the Tokyo Olympics: sports pundit Jann Billeter. The man from Graubünden was there for 24 years. He will remain in the world of television, switching to MySports. The former HC Davos ice hockey player will be working there as an ice hockey presenter and commentator.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. Long-time presenter Nik Hartmann left SRF in 2020, becoming known to a wide audience with the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Über Stock und Stein", in which he hiked through Switzerland with his dog Jabba from 2008.

Long-time presenter Nik Hartmann left SRF in 2020, becoming known to a wide audience with the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Über Stock und Stein", in which he hiked through Switzerland with his dog Jabba from 2008.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. Patrizia Laeri moved from SRF to CNN Money Switzerland in July 2020. One month later, the broadcaster had to file for bankruptcy. Laeri worked at SRF for 18 years as a presenter and business editor.

Patrizia Laeri moved from SRF to CNN Money Switzerland in July 2020. One month later, the broadcaster had to file for bankruptcy. Laeri worked at SRF for 18 years as a presenter and business editor.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. Although she did not leave SRF, she moved behind the camera in March 2020: "Tagesschau" presenter Katja Stauber took over production of the SRF flagship program after 27 years.

Although she did not leave SRF, she moved behind the camera in March 2020: "Tagesschau" presenter Katja Stauber took over production of the SRF flagship program after 27 years.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. In 2019, "Arena" tamer and former correspondent Jonas Projer moved to Blick TV after 13 years. He has since taken over the journalistic management of "NZZ am Sonntag".

In 2019, "Arena" tamer and former correspondent Jonas Projer moved to Blick TV after 13 years. He has since taken over the journalistic management of "NZZ am Sonntag".

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. Michael Bont, SRF alpine skiing expert, also left in 2019.

Michael Bont, SRF alpine skiing expert, also left in 2019.

Image: SRF/Valeriano Di Domenico

Mass exodus at SRF. The popular "Meteo" expert Thomas Kleiber left SRF in November 2018 after eleven years. He emigrated to Sweden for love.

The popular "Meteo" expert Thomas Kleiber left SRF in November 2018 after eleven years. He emigrated to Sweden for love.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. Annina Frey left SRF in 2018 after eleven years as "G&G" presenter.

Annina Frey left SRF in 2018 after eleven years as "G&G" presenter.

Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Mass exodus at SRF. Ski legend Bernhard Russi was a ski commentator for 30 years, alongside Matthias Hüppi. He stopped in 2017.

Ski legend Bernhard Russi was a ski commentator for 30 years, alongside Matthias Hüppi. He stopped in 2017.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports.

From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports.

Image: SRF

Mass exodus at SRF. Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017.

Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017.

Image: SRF/Lukas Maeder

Mass exodus at SRF
After the end of the TV people show "Faces and Stories", editorial director Paola Biason has decided to leave SRF in summer 2025 - after more than 20 years.

23.04.2025, 13:39

23.04.2025, 13:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the announced discontinuation of the program "Faces and Stories", editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025 after more than 20 years.
  • In future, a specialist group in the newsroom will take over social issues; a few journalists will be taken on, while 20 jobs will be lost.
Show more

This personnel announcement comes as no surprise: the editorial director of "Faces and Stories", Paolo Biason, has decided to leave SRF in summer 2025.

This comes after SRF announced at the beginning of February that it would be pulling the plug on the society magazine in summer 2025. This will affect 20 jobs.

"G&G" editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025.
"G&G" editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025.
SRF

Paola Biason on her decision: "I had 20 unforgettable years at SRF. However, my heart beats too strongly for people journalism to only be able to live it out in a slimmed-down form, which is why I am leaving the company," says Paola Biason, adding: "I will greatly miss my dedicated team and the generous platform that SRF has offered Swiss celebrities over 20 years with their own program."

Paola Biason will continue to head the editorial team until the last broadcast of "Faces & Stories" on June 29, 2025. Until then, in addition to the daily "G&G" edition, the editorial team will also be involved in various special broadcasts and additional services for the "Eurovision Song Contest".

Only a few jobs left at SRF

SRF will continue to report on social issues after the end of "Gesichter & Geschichten". A specialist group within the newsroom will now produce articles on society and people for SRF's news programs and digital channels or will also be involved in special programs.

A small number of society journalists will be integrated into the newsroom.

