After the end of the TV people show "Faces and Stories", editorial director Paola Biason has decided to leave SRF in summer 2025 - after more than 20 years.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the announced discontinuation of the program "Faces and Stories", editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025 after more than 20 years.

In future, a specialist group in the newsroom will take over social issues; a few journalists will be taken on, while 20 jobs will be lost. Show more

This personnel announcement comes as no surprise: the editorial director of "Faces and Stories", Paolo Biason, has decided to leave SRF in summer 2025.

This comes after SRF announced at the beginning of February that it would be pulling the plug on the society magazine in summer 2025. This will affect 20 jobs.

"G&G" editorial director Paola Biason is leaving SRF in summer 2025. SRF

Paola Biason on her decision: "I had 20 unforgettable years at SRF. However, my heart beats too strongly for people journalism to only be able to live it out in a slimmed-down form, which is why I am leaving the company," says Paola Biason, adding: "I will greatly miss my dedicated team and the generous platform that SRF has offered Swiss celebrities over 20 years with their own program."

Paola Biason will continue to head the editorial team until the last broadcast of "Faces & Stories" on June 29, 2025. Until then, in addition to the daily "G&G" edition, the editorial team will also be involved in various special broadcasts and additional services for the "Eurovision Song Contest".

Only a few jobs left at SRF

SRF will continue to report on social issues after the end of "Gesichter & Geschichten". A specialist group within the newsroom will now produce articles on society and people for SRF's news programs and digital channels or will also be involved in special programs.

A small number of society journalists will be integrated into the newsroom.

