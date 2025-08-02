In their element: show pro Sven Epiney (left) Carla Norghauer (hidden), Jean-Marc Richard (RTS) and Corina Schmed (RTR). SRF

Four great presenters, a nocturnal Switzerland and a concept somewhere between flash and stage fog: SRG SSR's August 1st show ventures into the dark - entertaining, a little diffuse, but with a clear fixed star in the presenter's sky.

August 1st is a familiar day in this country: fireworks, Cervelat, patriotism light. SRF and the other language regions are taking a different approach this year - literally: into the night.

For once, the focus is not on the bonfire at the top of the mountain, but on what happens below, next to and sometimes quite far away from it.

Nocturnal hosts on the prowl

Included: four hosts, four language regions, one common goal - to shed light on the Helvetic darkness without immediately pulling out the flashlight of Rütli romanticism. Sven Epiney (SRF), Carla Norghauer (RSI), Corina Schmed (RTR) and Jean-Marc Richard (RTS) take a stroll through Lausanne and report on charming encounters in the semi-darkness.

Sometimes you meet a family of dropouts offering overnight stays in tree huts, sometimes rail workers on the job, then midwives in hospital or volunteers in social institutions. Colorful, exciting, but without an obvious concept: some things look like "DOK" in flip-flops, others like "Glanz & Gloria" without the glitz.

In fact, this August 1st program is a diffuse affair. The contributions are exciting, entertaining and informative. There is also nothing to criticize about the basic idea of exorcising the heroic woodcut from the national holiday.

However, the 100-minute running time lacks anything like a common thread. And yes - even the generally commendable presentation, which is consistently in all four national languages, is more of an acoustic disruption than a well-rounded viewing experience.

If anyone shines, it's Epiney

Although - the program does have one fixed star. SRF man Sven Epiney is clearly the top dog in the four-strong team of presenters. The show heavyweight from Leutschenbach has the most charisma, the most fun - and the most camera time, because he also interviews himself if necessary. And of course, the entertainment pro doesn't miss the opportunity to celebrate himself a little when he visits his own workplace at night.

Could the show have taken place without flashbacks to Epiney's work as a morning presenter? That is debatable. What is undisputed, however, is that he always creates a good atmosphere as a ramp sow - whether it's tackling a job in the shipping department of a fresh produce retailer or burning down a homemade 1st August volcano with almost childlike enthusiasm.

Ralph Wicki and Carlos Leal - hooray, we're still alive

The program also ranges thematically from sparks to wanderlust: a lightning hunter from Ticino searches for the perfect storm - accompanied by Carla Norghauer, of all people, who doesn't catch lightning but shows a sympathetic panic about thunderstorms.

Volunteers in Lausanne and Ticino show that there are also Swiss people who don't just think about themselves. And then there's SRF Nightclub veteran Ralph Wicki, who has obviously grown attached to his microphone for decades. And at the end, there's a spark of glitter against the festive folklore with a tendency to stand still - a Lausanne drag queen in action.

In between? Folk music and the somewhat stiff comeback of rap pioneers Sens Unik - in the Lausanne club "Mad", which unfortunately doesn't quite live up to its name given the yawning emptiness.

The show is visually impressive with beautiful camera work, lots of lovely details and a calm narrative pace. Perhaps a little too calm? Some of the stories are touching, while others tend to ripple along.

But still: the attempt to tell the national holiday in a new way - beyond traditional costumes and flag-waving - deserves applause. And anyone who gets involved in this Swiss night will ultimately be rewarded. With new perspectives, linguistic balancing acts - and a Sven Epiney who also shines in the half-shadow. If that's not a reason to toast.

