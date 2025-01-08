It now seems clear why the podcast "Zivadiliring" was kicked out. According to SRF, guidelines were not adhered to by employees. The three women counter this accusation.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the end of the successful podcast "Zivadiliring" , fans are puzzling over what could have prompted SRF to end its collaboration with Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic with immediate effect.

SRF has now taken a stand once again, stating that employees must follow certain guidelines regarding commercial activities and public appearances.

However, the podcast trio do not appear to have adhered to these guidelines.

A fact that Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic contradict at the request of blue News.

In the course of the contract negotiations, SRF decided not to continue the podcast under any circumstances. "So not even if we had given up all advertising and other commitments." Show more

On Tuesday, it was announced that SRF was dropping the "Zivadiliring" podcast with immediate effect. Fans of Gülsha Adilji's, Yvonne Eisenring's and Maja Zivadinovic's podcast were left incomprehensible - not least because of the SRF's reasoning.

The reason for the end of the successful podcast was said to be expiring contracts. However, the decision was not an easy one for SRF, according to Anita Richner, who is responsible for the program.

She added: "It was a pleasure to develop this podcast, and of course it is a shame to let go of such a successfully established and authentic program as 'Zivadiliring'."

Adilji, Eisenring and Zivadinovic have "achieved something amazing"

In an interview with blue News, podcasters Adilji, Eisenring and Zivadinovic explain that Richter said in November 2024: "You've achieved something amazing, that's mega cool! For me, the most important thing is that we do something cool for our audience, something that they can relate to and recognize..."

This makes it all the more incomprehensible that the podcast has now been discontinued with immediate effect. The trio deny the question of whether excessive wage expectations were a problem when negotiating the new contracts: "We didn't ask for a pay rise. We would have been very happy to stay on the terms we had."

blue News therefore wanted to know once again from SRF whether there were possibly other reasons why they had said goodbye to the "Zivadiliring" podcast with immediate effect.

This is also because "Blick" wrote today that Adilji, Eisenring and Zivadinovic had not complied with the SRF guidelines regarding commercial activities and public appearances that employees must follow.

Specifically, this means that comedian Gülsha Adilji could have been the victim of possible advertising deals.

The question remains as to why this would not have been a problem in the past. SRF's answer: "The current contracts from 2021 expired at the end of 2024. They did not contain any provisions regarding commercial activities because there were no such cases in the SRF audio sector at the time the contract was concluded and corresponding provisions were therefore not yet common practice."

He continues: "This is now standard practice: the regulations on commercial activities are standardized in all SRF contracts of this type."

SRF did not want to continue Podcast SRF "under any circumstances"

Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring and Maja Zivadinovic confirmed SRF's statement when asked by blue News: "Until now, there were no restrictions in our contracts, as there are for SRF presenters when it comes to advertising commitments. In September, we were told that these would now be integrated into our contracts."

He continues: "As we can't live from podcasts alone, we have to be able to accept other commitments. SRF was aware of this fact and was willing to find a solution."

In the course of the negotiations, however, SRF then decided not to continue the podcast under any circumstances. "Not even if we had given up all advertising and other commitments."

