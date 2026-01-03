During an SRF News special on the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana, a live broadcast was abruptly interrupted on Saturday. Swiss Radio and Television cited health reasons.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A live broadcast of an SRF News special was ended prematurely.

US correspondent Roger Aebli from New York was affected.

SRF is talking about a migraine attack shortly before the broadcast. Show more

On Saturday afternoon, Swiss Radio and Television SRF broadcast a special news program on the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana. However, because the US military launched a large-scale attack against Venezuela in the early morning and arrested President Nicolás Maduro in the process, SRF devoted the first few minutes of the program to the current event.

US correspondent Roger Aebli from New York and South America correspondent Karen Naundorf were supposed to provide assessments from the affected countries. Subjunctive: Aebli had to break off the broadcast after a few minutes.

When asked by presenter Florian Inhauser about the latest information from New York, Aebli initially replied that he could hear his colleague Naundorf too loudly via headphones. After Inhauser repeated the question, Aebli said: "Flo, I'm on the verge of a nervous breakdown, I haven't got a minute ... I wrote it to you. I don't know what's happening."

Migraine attack shortly before the show

"Someone is obviously overworked," Inhauser responded, breaking off the live broadcast before continuing the conversation with Naundorf.

The broadcast was later no longer available.

At the request of blue News, SRF said that Aebli had "suffered a migraine attack shortly before the live broadcast, which is why he was unable to concentrate sufficiently during the live broadcast and subsequently interrupted it. We are in contact with him. Roger Aebli is already feeling a little better again. He is now resting and will not appear in front of the camera again today."

The live link to Roger Aebli will be cut from the broadcast as it "has no connection with the journalistic classification of the events in Venezuela. The report will then be put back online."