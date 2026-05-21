In 1991, SRF presenter Urs Emmenegger presented new hairstyles for men on the TV show "Karussell". Picture: Screenshot SRF

Former "Karussell" presenter Urs Emmenegger has died. The TV pioneer shaped Swiss television for decades - from the SRF early evening show "Karussell" to the development of regional TV stations.

Bruno Bötschi

Former SRF presenter Urs Emmenegger has died at the age of 80. This was reported by the online portal Zueriunterland24.ch.

The son of the legendary "Blick" sex consultant Marta Emmenegger became famous as the presenter of the SRF cult show "Karussell", which was broadcast in the early evening program.

Emmenegger emigrated to Australia in 1984

Urs Emmenegger was part of the founding team of the program "Karussell" and also worked for SRF as a reporter and producer.

In 1984, the graduate historian emigrated to Australia, where he worked for the TV station "Channel O", among others.

Back in Switzerland, Urs Emmenegger founded a film and media production company and from 1992 was involved in setting up regional TV stations such as RTV, Forum Züri and Züri 1.

Since the end of the 1990s, he has mainly produced commissioned films and communication projects with his RTV Medien GmbH.

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