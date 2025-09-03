SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026. In an interview with blue News, she explains her reasons.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026.
- The resignation comes in the midst of a comprehensive transformation and austerity program and ahead of the vote on the halving initiative.
- Wappler emphasizes that her departure is not a retreat from difficult decisions, but rather a breath of fresh air for SRF.
Nathalie Wappler began her career at SRF over 20 years ago as an editor at "Kulturplatz". After several management positions and a detour to MDR, she took over the SRF directorate in March 2019.
Wappler's time at Leutschenbach ends at the end of April 2026. Wednesday's resignation announcement comes at a difficult time for SRF: the company is in the midst of a transformation and cost-cutting process, and next year Swiss voters are also expected to decide on the halving initiative.
Nevertheless, Wappler has no intention of abandoning a sinking ship. In an interview with blue News, she justifies her decision with a breath of fresh air, which she believes SRF could use. She also responds to criticism that by resigning she is avoiding further unpopular austerity decisions and a tough referendum campaign.
