SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026. In an interview with blue News, she explains her reasons.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026.

The resignation comes in the midst of a comprehensive transformation and austerity program and ahead of the vote on the halving initiative.

Wappler emphasizes that her departure is not a retreat from difficult decisions, but rather a breath of fresh air for SRF. Show more

Nathalie Wappler began her career at SRF over 20 years ago as an editor at "Kulturplatz". After several management positions and a detour to MDR, she took over the SRF directorate in March 2019.

Wappler's time at Leutschenbach ends at the end of April 2026. Wednesday's resignation announcement comes at a difficult time for SRF: the company is in the midst of a transformation and cost-cutting process, and next year Swiss voters are also expected to decide on the halving initiative.

Nevertheless, Wappler has no intention of abandoning a sinking ship. In an interview with blue News, she justifies her decision with a breath of fresh air, which she believes SRF could use. She also responds to criticism that by resigning she is avoiding further unpopular austerity decisions and a tough referendum campaign.

Video on the topic