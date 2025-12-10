2023: Mona Vetsch visited emigrant Alexandra Taetz and her family in Germany for "Auf und davon". Here she cuddled with a 13-week-old tiger cub. SRF

TV viewers know Alexandra Taetz from the popular emigrant series "Auf und davon": she and her husband set up an animal adventure park with tigers in Germany. Now the 38-year-old has died of cancer.

The SRF team from "Auf und davon" accompanied SRF emigrant Alexandra Taetz as she emigrated to Germany.

In 2016, she and her husband Remo Müller set up the Bell Animal Adventure Park in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

German media are now reporting that Alexandra Taetz has died of cancer at the age of just 38. Show more

Almost ten years ago, Alexandra Taetz and Remo Müller fulfilled a dream and ventured into a new beginning in Germany together with four Siberian tigers. Together they built the Bell Animal Adventure Park.

The SRF "Auf und davon" crew documented the adventure of the two emigrants - who turned a ruin into a popular excursion destination. Swiss television first reported on the daredevil emigrants' dream in 2016 and Mona Vetsch visited the couple again in 2023.

Now the Rhein Zeitung newspaper reports that TV emigrant Alexandra Taetz has died of cancer at the age of 38.

"The Bell adventure park was her lifelong dream

Her husband Remo Müller says goodbye with a deeply sad post on social media.

"It is the traces in our hearts that we leave behind when we go... It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Alexandra. The Bell Animal Adventure Park was her lifelong dream. Her uncompromising dedication to animals and nature was unique. The well-being of the creatures entrusted to her care without a voice was her priority alongside her family," her family wrote on Facebook.

The funeral will be held in the immediate family circle. Alexandra had wished that there would be a celebration in her honor on her birthday in the park with all her friends and acquaintances.

Alexandra's husband Remo Müller told the German newspaper that her grief is deep and that the animal adventure park will continue.

