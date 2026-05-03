The new comedy show is hosted by Andrea Fischer Schulthess (2nd from left). With me in the first show: (from left to right) Thelma Buabend, Pattis Basler and Jane Mumford. SRF

After sustained criticism, SRF launches "Fun Fatale", a new comedy program created exclusively by women. But the format has a catch. The TV review of the first edition.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first episode of the new SRF comedy show "Fun Fatale" was broadcast on Sunday evening.

The concept: three comediennes stand on stage for around five minutes and present their program.

Included in the first episode: Patti Basler, Jane Mumford and Thelma Buabeng. Andrea Fischer Schulthess, theater director of the "Miller" in Zurich, is the host.

The new stand-up format is supported and designed exclusively by women. Show more

SRF has been repeatedly criticized in recent years. This included in 2023, when Dominic Deville hosted his last show of the late-night show "Deville" after seven years and a successor was sought. The fact that not a single woman was among the three candidates for the possible successor was a source of displeasure.

Yet there is no shortage of witty and quick-witted comediennes in Switzerland. Names such as Hazel Brugger, Patti Basler, Lara Stoll, Reena Krishnaraja and many more are impressive proof of this. The criticism was correspondingly loud: Numerous female artists and supporters accused SRF of a lack of diversity.

Nevertheless, the decision was ultimately made in favor of two men for the comedy Sunday evening on Swiss television: Gabriel Vetter took over "Sendung des Monats", Stefan Büsser "Late Night Switzerland".

But around three years later, SRF has (finally!) decided to expand its comedy offering. The new stand-up format is called "Fun Fatale" and is exclusively supported and created by women.

The show is about this: three female artists are given around five minutes to perform their show on stage. The host is Andrea Fischer Schulthess, theater director of the "Miller" in Zurich.

Cabaret artists Patti Basler and Jane Mumford and German comedienne Thelma Buabeng will be on stage for the first episode. "They don't mince their words and say how they see and think about the world," Fischer Schulthess introduces the three at the beginning.

The title of the show, "Fun Fatale", is a clear reference to the term "femme fatale" - which, as we all know, stands for a seductive woman. Fischer Schulthess then explains: "But above all, this is about women who face the world with their humor and adversity."

Jane Mumford makes the start

The opening belongs to Jane Mumford . The 38-year-old from Zurich enters the stage dancing. "Läck, you're in a good mood. I needed you in November when I moved," she begins.

She then talks about the stresses and strains of moving and how she found an old photo album from her high school days. "There's nothing more uncool than a kid trying to look cool," she says, referring to herself.

Mumford remembers her school days and the clear division into the cool kids and "us". In other words, "losers, nerds and hardcore Christians". Those who wanted to belong went smoking, the others immersed themselves in books. "We read everything you can imagine: J. R. R. Tolkien, J. K. Rowling, Jesus Christ - so many J's have aged badly. Is that always the case with fantasy?"

Being cool would actually have been easy, she says. All you had to do was smoke. "Puffing becomes sexy," she says. "The same puffing we do all day, but sometimes we go out to puff and put a stick between our lips and die 10 years early. So cool."

The audience reacts with laughter and even in front of the TV, it is effortless to immerse yourself in the narrative.

"Thank you, white lady, you saved me"

After a short interlude, 45-year-old German comedienne Thelma Buabeng takes to the stage. Right at the beginning, she asks the audience a question: "Who knows what endometriosis is?" The feedback follows promptly: "As always, the female readers come forward - and not the men. Shame on you!"

With the topic of endometriosis, Buabeng addresses a disease that affects many women and people with uteruses. And because it can be so gruelling, at some point there is often only humor left - including about the sometimes desperate attempts to alleviate the pain. "You bleed from the inside and the outside," she sums it up.

She describes how a friend finally recommended an anthroposophical gynecologist to her. A world of cucumber water, incense sticks, slippers, singing bowls - and whispers - awaits her in her practice. She is greeted with an enthusiastic "Africa!". The white doctor immediately talks about her barefoot experience in the African sand.

Thelma Buabeng is a German actress, comedienne and television presenter. Soeren Stache/dpa

When asked about Buabeng's pain, the doctor explains: "Colonialism, rape - everything that black women have endured, they carry in their pelvis." The recommended therapy: turn on drum music and shake out the body. With her tone of voice and facial expressions, the comedienne makes it clear how absurd she felt the situation was.

This is exactly what Buabeng does on stage. She makes it clear that anyone living with endometriosis will at some point try anything to alleviate the pain. For Buabeng, there is yet another layer of absurdity: once again, a white woman explains her own story to her. "Thank you, white woman, you saved me," she concludes pointedly.

Fischer Schulthess then makes a clear statement in her interim moderation: "You may now be asking yourself: do so-called women's issues really need to be discussed so publicly? Our answer is clear: there is no such thing as women's issues - they are human issues."

Patti Basler and her Heidi story

She then announces "the sharpest tongue in the land", meaning Patti Basler. As soon as she takes to the stage, the 49-year-old from Aargau sets the tone: "It's a bad year, but it's all about the mindset." She talks about her year of fasting and uses the introduction to poke fun at religious rituals and modern self-optimization with pointed irony.

One character quickly takes center stage in her story: Heidi. Basler stylizes the Swiss icon as an influencer and places her alongside Jesus and Mohammed. All three would have spread their very own "culinary imperatives" - from breaking bread to Grisons dry sausage.

Patti Basler is described in the show as the "sharpest tongue in the land". SRF/Oscar Alessio

In Basler's version, Heidi becomes an exaggerated projection screen. She grows up in the "Middle East" - meaning Graubünden - is later sent to Frankfurt, where she is imbued with a "Protestant work ethic and European ideas", and finally returns as a "missionary figure". Even Geissenpeter tries to convert her. In Basler's humorous reading, a character who stands for little education and very simple views.

Basler uses this Heidi story to link religion, society and politics. It paints a picture of isolated "bubbles" in which prejudices are cultivated and complex relationships are greatly simplified. With biting side blows, she also takes aim at right-wing circles - for example Andreas Glarner and the SVP - and their narratives. She even raps at the end.

A little more of everything, please

After three five-minute appearances and short transitions, the show is over after around 20 minutes. That was it. Without much fanfare. And it worked: The audience laughed, clapped and joined in. Nevertheless, a slightly unsatisfactory feeling remains. Were the expectations of the SRF perhaps set too high in the end?

But first to the positive: As a small, entertaining snack for Sunday evening, the format certainly works. It brings a certain lightness to the start of the week.

It's also very refreshing to have only women on stage. Talented women who talk in a humorous way about topics that many people can relate to without having to worry about being confronted with sexist statements or clichés.

In the second edition, (from right to left) slam poet Lara Stoll, "SRF 3 Best Talent Comedy 2022" Reena Krishnaraja and German cabaret artist Tina Teubner took to the stage. SRF

Nevertheless, there is still an impression of incompleteness. Is it due to a lack of effort? Does it need a more elaborate stage set or simply more staging? More interludes, light, music?

In fact, the comediennes stand on an empty stage, without decor or visual elements. Although music is occasionally played and the light color changes from time to time, little else happens.

Compared to lavishly produced programs such as "Late Night Switzerland", the show sometimes comes across as if SRF wanted to make a comedy show for women for image reasons, but with a much smaller budget. As if SRF wanted to send a signal: Dear women, you complained, now you've got what you asked for and should be happy with it. But, dear SRF, it's not quite enough: Dare to give women even more space - with bigger, longer and more elaborate formats.

The remaining three episodes of "Fun Fatale" are broadcast on Sundays at 9.40 pm on SRF 1 and are then available on Play SRF.

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