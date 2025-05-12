There will now be fewer "Tagesschau" programs at lunchtime and in the evening. SRF

SRF is streamlining its news programs: From August 2025, the previous lunchtime and 6 p.m. "Tagesschau" editions will be replaced by the compact, five-minute format "Tagesschau kompakt" - with an expanded team of presenters.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From August 18, as part of the "SRF 4.0" project, SRF is replacing the previous "Tagesschau" broadcasts at midday and 6 p.m. with the compact, five-minute format "Tagesschau kompakt".

The new program will be presented by Florence Fischer, Claudio Spescha and new additions Sandra Büchi, Isabel Gajardo, Philipp Inauen and Andreas Kohli.

The previous presenters will take on new roles at SRF, including on "Schweiz aktuell", in New York, in the main edition of "Tagesschau" and in the SRF newsroom. Show more

These changes to the information offering are measures from the strategic corporate project "SRF 4.0" in order to fulfill the savings mandate and at the same time drive forward the transformation. SRG wrote this in a press release on Monday.

The "Tagesschau kompakt" will inform the public about the most important topics from politics, business, culture, sport, society and science during the week at 12:45 and 18:00. The five-minute format will report briefly and concisely on current affairs.

Change in the presenting team

The current "Tagesschau kompakt" presenters Florence Fischer and Claudio Spescha will lead through the "Tagesschau kompakt" programs. They will be joined by Sandra Büchi and Isabel Gajardo from the domestic editorial team. Eastern Switzerland correspondent Philipp Inauen and Andreas Kohli from "SRF Börse" complete the team. Kohli will continue to work for "SRF Börse".

Gregor Meier, Head of TV News: "With four new faces, we will also underline the changes at 'Tagesschau' in terms of personnel. The new quartet completes a diverse team of presenters that the audience can look forward to."

The four new presenters will already be seen in the coming weeks in the "Tagesschau" side editions and the "Tagesschau" late edition. They will succeed Pascal Schmitz, Roger Aebli, Monika Schoenenberger and Angélique Beldner.

Pascal Schmitz took over as presenter of "Schweiz aktuell" in March 2025 and Roger Aebli will become a television correspondent in New York from summer 2025. Monika Schoenenberger has been on the main edition of "Tagesschau" since April 2025 and Angélique Beldner will take over editorial duties in the SRF newsroom from the middle of the year. Beldner will also continue to present the program "1 vs. 100".

