After almost only men have the say in the comedy programs on Swiss television SRF, there is now to be more equality: in 2026, a TV show will be launched in which only women appear.

Only women will be allowed to perform on the new show.

The show is to be broadcast from 2026.

After Swiss television SRF sent only men into the race to succeed Dominic Deville in 2023 with Stefan Büsser and Gabriel Vetter (and later selected them), Patti Basler, Lara Stoll and other female comedians wrote an open letter to those responsible at the Swiss color television station:

"Women are 'a promise for the future', they just have to be patient. When the ailing patient SRF is on his last deathbed, perhaps they will be brought in," the letter said.

And further: "Palliative care has always been left to women. I still have hope for the channel."

Constant dripping wears away the stone

The letter from Basler, Stoll and Co. was sent to SRF Director Nathalie Wappler, the then Head of Culture and current SRG Director General Susanne Wille and the comedy editorial team.

Just two years ago, the management did not want to know anything about such a project. Now that has changed. As the blue News editorial team knows, a new comedy show will be added to SRF's program from 2026. It will be hosted exclusively by women.

According to internal information, the name of the 20-minute show will be "Female Trouble". It is still unclear when and how often the format will be shown.

The new show is to be called "Female Trouble"

Comedian and actress Fabienne Hadorn is currently the only woman to be seen in a regular comedy format on SRF Swiss Television.

It is said that Hadorn is now also one of the leading minds behind the new TV format for Swiss female comedians.

Which is hardly surprising: with her monthly "Hate-Journal" in satirist Gabriel Vetter's "Show of the Month", she has long since built up a veritable fan base among TV viewers.

SRF confirms new format

And what do those responsible at SRF have to say about the rumors surrounding the new comedy format?

"In order to reflect the diversity of the Swiss comedy scene more strongly in our offering, we launched a tender for a new comedy format around a year ago," writes the media office at the request of blue News.

And further: "'Female Trouble' is the concept submitted by the production company Filmgerberei. It is a stand-up show with an exclusively female cast. The title has not yet been finalized and will be developed further with the final concept. The format is expected to be broadcast in 2026."

SRF will communicate further information about the new show at a later date.

It also emphasizes that the existing comedy formats on linear television - "Late Night Switzerland", "The Show of the Month" and the comedy showcases - will remain in place.

Patti Basler on SRF's plans

Satirist Patti Basler, one of the authors of the open letter to SRF from 2023, says at the request of blue News about the planned new SRF comedy show in women's hands:

"If women could do comedy like men, surely they would have done it long ago. Obviously they just can't, as the formats 'Ladies Night', 'Carolin Kebekus Show', 'Inas Nacht', 'Sarah Bosetti' or female artists and ensembles from Acapickles to Hazel Brugger prove."

