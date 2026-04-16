Turns his back on SRF: Yves Bossart. A picture from "Sternstunde Philosophie" 2021. SRF/Oscar Alessio

He was considered a philosophy rock star at Leutschenbach, but now he's leaving. The "Sternstunde-Philosophie" host wants to concentrate more on his work as a freelance philosopher and high school teacher in future - but will remain on air until summer 2026.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yves Bossart is leaving SRF and giving up his role as host of "Sternstunde Philosophie", but will remain on air until summer 2026. His last edition is expected to be broadcast on June 21, 2026.

- In future, he wants to concentrate more on his work as a freelance philosopher, author and presenter, alongside his work as a secondary school teacher in the canton of Zurich.

- Bossart is grateful for his time at SRF and speaks of a new chapter with uncertainties; a successor for his position is already being sought. Show more

Yves Bossart is leaving SRF and realigning his focus. In future, the "Sternstunde Philosophie" presenter wants to expand his work as a freelance philosopher, author and presenter - alongside his work as a secondary school teacher in the canton of Zurich.

Yves Bossart: "The decision is not easy for me. I am extremely grateful for my time at SRF. I was able to give philosophy a face and bring it to the people - on television, radio and online. And I was able to get to know countless inspiring people, both in front of the camera and within the respective teams at SRF. Now a new chapter begins. With some uncertainties. But that's part of life."

Succession planning has already begun; the position will be advertised internally at SRF and externally in the next few days.

Yves Bossart is working for SRF until summer 2026. He is expected to present his last "Sternstunde Philosophie" on June 21, 2026.