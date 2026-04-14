Sabine Balmer spent 22 years in front of the camera, 10 of them on SRF's famous weather roof. On Monday evening, the meteorologist bid farewell - in gray, cold and wet weather and without a single tear.

Carlotta Henggeler

The graduate geographer and "Meteo" presenter Sabine Balmer was loyal to SRF for 22 years. Of these, she spent 10 years on SRF's famous weather roof - in sunshine, wind or rain.

The weather was nasty, cold, wet and gray when she said goodbye yesterday evening.

"It's getting chilly around my heart too," said SRF Meteo boss Thomas Bucheli as he said goodbye and presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a kaleidoscope. The latter so that she can observe special sky formations in future, which she sometimes missed on the SRF roof.

Sabine Balmer was beaming at her emotional farewell - but it was a farewell without tears. Sabine Balmer had worked as a meteorologist at SRF since 2004 and produced her own forecasts.