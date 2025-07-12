From August 20, "Rundschau" will have a new studio look. However, the content of the SRF program will remain the same.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF program "Rundschau" returns on August 20 with a new studio look.

The production is moving to the SRF News and Sports Center. The studio is changing, but the "hot seat" is not returning.

SRF wants to save costs with the move. Show more

The SRF program "Rundschau" returns from its summer break on August 20 - with a fresh new look.

Presenter Gion-Duri Vincenz gave a first glimpse of the new studio on Instagram on Wednesday. "We are using the summer break to fine-tune our appearance," he wrote in a short video showing him in the modernized setting.

However, Vincenz will not be in front of the camera himself for the launch: The first show after the break will be hosted by Franziska Ramser. However, Vincenz will remain part of the presenting team.

For comparison: This is what the "Rundschau" studio looks like before the move. Picture:s SRF

The new look is not a new building, but a relocation: the production of "Rundschau" is moving to SRF's News and Sports Center (NSC) in Zurich.

There will be no classic studio conversion, as SRF clarified on request. Instead, the editorial team will in future use the infrastructure where "Tagesschau", "10 vor 10" and "Eco Talk" are also produced.

SRF saves costs with "Rundschau" move

For the TV audience, the main change will be the appearance: LED walls and an illuminated background will be used. The typical blue color will remain. According to the Instagram video, the theme tune will also remain.

In terms of content, the "Rundschau" remains true to its line. A revival of the once legendary "hot seat" is not planned. But in-depth studio discussions will remain, as the SRF media office emphasizes. They will either be held in the new studio or in the Federal Parliament studio, for example during special programs during the sessions.

The move also has financial benefits: "The move will not result in any additional costs - on the contrary," says SRF spokesperson Florian Ott. Because the program will be produced semi-automatically in future, fewer staff will be needed. This saves money that SRF wants to invest in research and content - especially in financially difficult times.

