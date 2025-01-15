SRF presenter Fabienne Gyr will become a mother for the first time this summer. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Fabienne Gyr and her husband Mario will become parents for the first time in a few months. After her maternity leave, the TV presenter wants to resume her work at SRF Swiss Television.

SRF presenter Fabienne Gyr and Olympic rowing champion Mario Gyr will become parents for the first time next summer.

"We are overjoyed about the pregnancy and are very much looking forward to this new stage in our lives and that our wish of having our own family will come true," the couple are quoted as saying by Blick.

Gyr wants to return to SRF after her baby break

In recent years, the TV presenter has put a lot of passion into her professional career. It doesn't always have to be "higher, further and bigger", says the 37-year-old.

Fabienne Gyr wants to continue her work at SRF Swiss Television after her maternity leave. But first it's time to devote her passion and love to her family. Mario and Fabienne Gyr got married in 2022.

The TV presenter has been presenting the shows "SRF bi de Lüt - Live" and "Samschtig-Jass" for four years. In December 2022, she also hosted the "Sports Awards" with Rainer Maria Salzgeber for the first time. Since March 2023, she has also been a regular presenter of "Sportpanorama".

