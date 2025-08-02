Arthur Honegger dares to jump from lofty heights. Instagram

SRF presenter Arthur Honegger has fulfilled a long-awaited dream and jumped out of an airplane. He captured the exciting moment on camera.

Arthur Honegger, known as the confident presenter of the SRF program "10 vor 10", has embarked on a new adventure. The 46-year-old, who enjoys riding skateboards, snowboards and surfboards in his free time, has now swapped the ground beneath his feet for the air. He fulfilled a dream from his bucket list: Skydiving.

In a video shared on Instagram, Honegger can be seen jumping out of an airplane. Shortly before the jump, however, he had doubts. "What am I doing?" he asked himself before he went into free fall. The adrenaline rush was unavoidable.

Honegger is unlikely to forget the experience at dizzying heights any time soon. In his Instagram post, he expresses his gratitude for this adventure. "Thank you for this experience," he concludes.

Honegger is known for his thirst for adventure, which always leads him into exciting situations. Whether on the board or in the air, the SRF presenter is always looking for a thrill and enjoys sharing these special moments with his followers.