Former SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents. The Basel native announced the baby news on Instagram.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- SRF presenter Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents.
- It is the first child for the Basel TV presenter and her partner Pascal Schürpf.
SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard (32), former "Gesichter&Geschichten" presenter, and her husband, former professional footballer Pascal Schürpf (36), have become parents. Bosshard posted the first photos of baby Ruby Sienna on Instagram and wrote: "Our whole world".
Jennifer Bosshard is working for the SRF people magazine "Gesichter&Geschichten" until summer 2025, which has been discontinued due to cost-cutting measures.
Bosshard's husband, Pascal Schürpf, is known as a gifted attacking player and a formative identification figure for FC Lucerne, where he played for six years. He quickly became a fan favorite in central Switzerland thanks to his commitment and goal-scoring ability. He has been working as a sports expert for blue Sport since July 2025.
More videos from this section