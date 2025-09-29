Former SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents. The Basel native announced the baby news on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF presenter Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents.

It is the first child for the Basel TV presenter and her partner Pascal Schürpf. Show more

SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard (32), former "Gesichter&Geschichten" presenter, and her husband, former professional footballer Pascal Schürpf (36), have become parents. Bosshard posted the first photos of baby Ruby Sienna on Instagram and wrote: "Our whole world".

Jennifer Bosshard is working for the SRF people magazine "Gesichter&Geschichten" until summer 2025, which has been discontinued due to cost-cutting measures.

Bosshard's husband, Pascal Schürpf, is known as a gifted attacking player and a formative identification figure for FC Lucerne, where he played for six years. He quickly became a fan favorite in central Switzerland thanks to his commitment and goal-scoring ability. He has been working as a sports expert for blue Sport since July 2025.

