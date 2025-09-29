  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ruby Sienna SRF presenter Jennifer Bosshard has become a mother

Carlotta Henggeler

29.9.2025

Former SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents. The Basel native announced the baby news on Instagram.

29.09.2025, 13:09

29.09.2025, 13:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SRF presenter Jennifer Bosshard and her husband have become parents.
  • It is the first child for the Basel TV presenter and her partner Pascal Schürpf.
Show more

SRF editor Jennifer Bosshard (32), former "Gesichter&Geschichten" presenter, and her husband, former professional footballer Pascal Schürpf (36), have become parents. Bosshard posted the first photos of baby Ruby Sienna on Instagram and wrote: "Our whole world".

Jennifer Bosshard is working for the SRF people magazine "Gesichter&Geschichten" until summer 2025, which has been discontinued due to cost-cutting measures.

Bosshard's husband, Pascal Schürpf, is known as a gifted attacking player and a formative identification figure for FC Lucerne, where he played for six years. He quickly became a fan favorite in central Switzerland thanks to his commitment and goal-scoring ability. He has been working as a sports expert for blue Sport since July 2025.

More videos from this section

More from this section

Great emotions at the movies.

Great emotions at the movies"Pretty Woman" on the big screen again - win tickets for the Iconic Night now

For nostalgics. Do you remember these Playstation hits? My top 10 from 30 years

For nostalgicsDo you remember these Playstation hits? My top 10 from 30 years

Swiss

Swiss "Tatort" in the checkCan pacemakers really be hacked?