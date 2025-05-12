Jennifer Bosshard is pregnant. It's the first child for the "G&G" presenter. Picture: Keystone

Jennifer Bosshard is expecting a child. The presenter announces this in her podcast. With the pregnancy and the end of "G&G", the year 2025 brings big changes for her.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Bosshard announced in her podcast on Mother's Day that she is expecting her first child.

The presenter has so far only shared her pregnancy with her closest circle.

In addition to her pregnancy, 2025 will also see the end of the "G&G" show. Show more

On Mother's Day, "G&G" presenter Jennifer Bosshard shares exciting news: She's pregnant. The 32-year-old reveals this in her podcast "'B&B' - weaned".

It is the first child for Bosshard and her husband, professional footballer Pascal Schürpf. It is a "huge thing". So far, she has only shared the pregnancy with her closest circle.

But as time went on, it became increasingly difficult to keep the secret, as her growing belly could no longer be hidden. "All the secrecy was very exhausting," she says.

The year 2025 brings big changes for Bosshard

The year 2025 will bring another big change for Jennifer Bosshard in addition to her child. The SRF society magazine "G&G - Faces and Stories", which she hosts, will be discontinued after 20 years for cost reasons.

The fact that everything is changing at the moment is difficult and stressful for the Basel native. But now she is happy about the growing baby in her belly.

Podcast co-host Michel Birri found out about the pregnancy at the "G&G" awards at the beginning of February. He noticed that Bosshard wasn't drinking any Prosecco. When he asked her about it, she told him the secret.

