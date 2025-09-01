Presenter Kiki Maeder has a new partner. SRF/Oscar Alessio

SRF presenter Kiki Maeder is on a love high: the mother of two has confirmed her new relationship with the former Swiss head of Credit Suisse.

She appeared in public with her new boyfriend for the first time at a charity event.

The new man at Maeder's side is no stranger: He is the former Swiss head of Credit Suisse, André Helfenstein. Show more

Dreams come true in the SRF tear-jerker show "Happy Day". SRF presenter Kiki Maeder, who is known as a sidekick in the TV format, is now also making positive headlines.

Kiki Maeder (44) appeared in public with her new sweetheart for the first time last weekend at Zoofäscht. Maeder told SonntagsBlick: "Yes, we are a couple."

Mother of two, Kiki Maeder separated from her husband two years ago.

The new partner at Maeder's side is André Helfenstein (57), the former Swiss head of Credit Suisse. Maeder attended the event with her brother, restaurateur Nicolas Maeder.

André Helfenstein at a Credit Suisse media conference on the launch of its new digital offering on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Zurich. KEYSTONE

Many celebrities attended the annual charity gala for Zurich Zoo. Among them Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling, and Formula 1 legend Peter Sauber. Kiki Maeder on the event: "We really enjoyed the evening."

"Happy Day" continues in the fall

Kiki Maeder has been co-host of "Happy Day" since 2013. Nik Hartmann will host the show from September 27.

He takes over the TV job from Röbi Koller, who hosted the show for 18 years.

André Helfenstein currently sits on the Board of Directors of stock exchange operator SIX and Baloise Insurance. He is also involved in the family business of Denner heir Philippe Gaydoul, reports the Tages-Anzeiger.

