Olivier Borer and his husband became parents for the first time on November 11, 2022. Their son was born via surrogacy in the USA.
At the time, the SRF sports presenter told blue News that his ideal would be to have two children:
"Yes, that's a dream of mine. But I don't know if I'll be able to go down the same path we did for Naël again. And at some point I think it will be too late in terms of age."
Olivier Borer was 41 years old and his husband 44 when their first child was born.
Olivier Borer: "Our little one will soon be the big one"
It is now clear that the family will soon have another member: The Borers post two pictures on Instagram. They show their first-born son holding several ultrasound images up to the camera.
The SRF sports presenter comments: "Our little one will soon be the big one. Our family is growing by one heart, two little feet and two little hands. Our hands will be full in the meantime. Our hearts even fuller. We are so happy, excited and grateful."
And he continues: "With the experience of the first child, we as parents believe we have a certain head start in terms of knowledge, so that we can better imagine what it will be like. The nights will probably be a little shorter again, the hair perhaps a little grayer, the days even more turbulent."
The family asks for their privacy to be respected
However the family adventure continues, says Olivier Borer: "We can hardly wait."