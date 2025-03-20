SRF sports presenter Olivier Borer is about to become a father for the second time. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Olivier Borer and his husband are about to become parents for the second time. The 42-year-old SRF sports presenter writes on Instagram: "Our little one will soon be a big one."

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olivier Borer and his husband are becoming parents for the second time.

Their son Naël was carried by a surrogate mother in the USA in 2022.

Now the Borers are becoming parents for the second time, as the SRF sports presenter announced on his Instagram account. Show more

Olivier Borer and his husband became parents for the first time on November 11, 2022. Their son was born via surrogacy in the USA.

At the time, the SRF sports presenter told blue News that his ideal would be to have two children:

"Yes, that's a dream of mine. But I don't know if I'll be able to go down the same path we did for Naël again. And at some point I think it will be too late in terms of age."

Olivier Borer was 41 years old and his husband 44 when their first child was born.

Olivier Borer: "Our little one will soon be the big one"

It is now clear that the family will soon have another member: The Borers post two pictures on Instagram. They show their first-born son holding several ultrasound images up to the camera.

The SRF sports presenter comments: "Our little one will soon be the big one. Our family is growing by one heart, two little feet and two little hands. Our hands will be full in the meantime. Our hearts even fuller. We are so happy, excited and grateful."

And he continues: "With the experience of the first child, we as parents believe we have a certain head start in terms of knowledge, so that we can better imagine what it will be like. The nights will probably be a little shorter again, the hair perhaps a little grayer, the days even more turbulent."

The family asks for their privacy to be respected

However the family adventure continues, says Olivier Borer: "We can hardly wait."

Borer and his husband do not want to reveal any more information about their second child at the moment. The family urges you to respect their privacy:

"I do not wish to comment on my private life beyond this post at this time and am therefore not available for media inquiries. We are grateful to you as a family for respecting our privacy."

