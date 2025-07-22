SRF sports expert Olivier Borer and his husband have become parents for the second time. Borer shared the sweet baby news on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

The boy is called Enea Can. His older brother is called Naël and was born at the end of 2022.

This makes the Borer family four. "Your big brother is the realization of our biggest lifelong dream," writes Oliver Borer on Insta. Show more

Sweet baby news from Leutschenbach: SRF sports presenter Olivier Borer and his husband have become parents for the second time.

The 43-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. He wrote: "You have taken our hearts by storm. We are so happy and grateful! We promise to always stand by your side, you tiny and yet so big miracle called life. Unconditionally. With you, we are complete. With you and your big brother, our biggest dream in life will come true."

Second child was a big wish

Olivier Borer and his husband became parents for the first time on November 11, 2022. Their son was born via surrogacy in the USA.

At the time, the SRF sports presenter told blue News that his ideal would be to have two children:

"Yes, that's a dream of mine. But I don't know if I'll be able to go down the same path we did for Naël again. And at some point I think it will be too late in terms of age."

Olivier Borer's wish for a second child has now come true.

