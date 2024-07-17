SRF sports expert Olivier Borer in the TV studio 2022. SRF/Oscar Alessio

SRF sports presenter Olivier Borer and his partner have had a difficult journey as parents of a child from a surrogate mother. Some of the comments on social media were disgusting.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olivier Borer and his partner, parents of a child carried by a surrogate mother, have experienced harsh and hurtful comments on social media.

Borer said in an interview that social acceptance for their family model in Switzerland is still uncertain and criticized the prejudices and half-truths that exist against homosexual parents.

The couple are planning to have another child with the same surrogate mother and have already taken the first steps towards this. Show more

SRF sports presenter Olivier Borer and his partner have had a difficult journey as parents of a child carried by a surrogate mother. In a new interview, he says that he was very hurt by certain comments on social media.

The whole thing was very emotional, administrative and incredibly demanding. Before the birth, the couple had a lot of questions. "Is Switzerland ready? Are we equipped to deal with people who don't get on with our family model?" said Borer in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers on Wednesday.

This question can never be answered conclusively. Borer has nothing against critical questions, but certain comments were "disgusting", such as: "You will raise your child gay. You're going to rape your child," Borer recalls. "The fact that the idea of 'homosexuality equals paedophilia' is so firmly anchored in people's minds makes me sad."

Certain people certainly often lack knowledge. Many opinions are based on half-truths and prejudices, Borer continued. The gay community now rightly claims a place in society and is sometimes loud and colorful. "However, I believe that we are not taking anything away from others, but rather enriching each other," said Borer.

Borer and his partner have a child by a surrogate mother from the USA. They now want to go on this journey a second time with the same "belly mommy". The first steps for a second child have already been taken.

More videos from the department