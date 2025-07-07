After the Swiss women's first two games, it's clear that main presenter Calvin Stettler is getting on the nerves of some of the TV audience. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessi

Calvin Stettler as main presenter and Rachel Rinast as expert guide the TV audience through the women's national team's matches at the home European Championships. What annoys me about the SRF sports presenter - a personal criticism.

The job is difficult and when Calvin Stettler does it, things get even more complicated:

The 30-year-old from Aargau is accompanying the matches of the Swiss women's national team as the main commentator on Swiss television SRF during the current European Football Championship.

After getting off to a flying start with much praise three years ago as a sports presenter, Stettler quickly became a figurehead for SRF. For me, he even seemed to be the logical successor to Sascha Ruefer, the commentator for the men's national team.

Stettler gets on the nerves of some TV viewers

But after the first week of the European Championships, it has to be said: Calvin Stettler is getting on my nerves - and many other TV viewers too.

Some are annoyed by his stilted language, others by his negativism. In the first half of yesterday's match between Switzerland and Iceland, Stettler hardly had a good word to say about the players and repeatedly criticized the line-up of national team coach Pia Sundhage.

The women's national team struggled for 75 minutes against Iceland yesterday evening. The team was less successful than usual, repeatedly lacked ideas and seemed to infect moderator Stettler with this style of play:

He seemed increasingly demoralized and often too negative.

It is part of their job for football presenters to be critical of what is shown on the pitch. But Stettler's artificial and often highbrow language also ensures that many people watching on TV are currently annoyed by the way he presents.

"Some people like this kind of commentary"

Calvin Stettler has been commentating on the women's national team matches together with Rachel Rinast for two years - the SRF journalist as the main commentator, the 48-time Swiss international as an expert.

The duo made their tournament debut at the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand. At the time, I was totally impressed by his concentrated knowledge and his refreshing and direct manner.

At the current European Championships in Switzerland, however, the paint seems to have worn off. The fact is: Stettler is polarizing as the main commentator.

"Jokes have been part of the duo's style since the beginning, for example Rinast likes to tease Stettler about his age and Stettler often experiments with puns," writes the Tages-Anzeiger. And continues: "Some people like this kind of commentary, others find it too much of a joke."

Rinast: "Now we discuss. Or argue"

While Géraldine Reuteler was the driving force in midfield in last Sunday evening's game against Iceland, Calvin Stettler was constantly hitting the brake pedal as a commentator on the Swiss television channel SRF.

Expert Rinast says in the Tages-Anzeiger: "But I hope we'll also manage to stay primarily on the professional track. We have also evolved over the past year. Before, we were quite harmonious. Now we argue. Or argue."

Well, these arguments don't go down well with me and many other TV viewers. So it will be interesting to see how the Stettler/Rinast duo will develop over the course of the European Championships.

Hopefully in the same way that Géraldine Reuteler developed during yesterday's game: More and more composed and super cool as she slid the ball into the goal in the 76th minute to make it 1-0 for Switzerland.

