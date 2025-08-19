"Tagesschau kompakt": The Anchors The "Tagesschau kompakt" programs are hosted by the previous "Tagesschau" presenters Florence Fischer ... Image: SRF ... and Claudio Spescha. They are joined by ... Image: SRF ... Sandra Büchi ... Image: SRF ... and colleague Isabel Gajardo. Gajardo and Büchi are part of the existing domestic team. Image: SRF Eastern Switzerland correspondent Philipp Inauen and ... Image: SRF Andreas Kohli from "SRF Börse" complete the team. Image: SRF "Tagesschau kompakt": The Anchors The "Tagesschau kompakt" programs are hosted by the previous "Tagesschau" presenters Florence Fischer ... Image: SRF ... and Claudio Spescha. They are joined by ... Image: SRF ... Sandra Büchi ... Image: SRF ... and colleague Isabel Gajardo. Gajardo and Büchi are part of the existing domestic team. Image: SRF Eastern Switzerland correspondent Philipp Inauen and ... Image: SRF Andreas Kohli from "SRF Börse" complete the team. Image: SRF

Since Monday, the midday and early afternoon editions of "Tagesschau" have been served in a snack version - for cost reasons. What do you think about the "Tagesschau" to go?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For cost reasons, the "Tagesschau" at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been reduced to a "Tagesschau kompakt" edition.

In a maximum of five minutes, the breaking news of the day is finely portioned and served as "Tagesschau kompakt".

The innovation is the result of SRF's cost-cutting measures. Top or flop? Show more

Short, shorter, mini: Since Monday, August 18, the "Tagesschau" editions at 12:45 and 18:00 have been reduced to a compact edition.

The most important news is presented to you in a maximum of 5 minutes.

In the midday edition on Tuesday, the following breaking news was on the snack tray: the special summit in Washington, an assessment of a possible meeting between Russia and Ukraine, an update on the Hamas ceasefire and an article on the wage demands of Travaille Suisse.

News anchor Isabel Gajardo quickly moderated the newsflash and the issue was over in no time. Just as promised, in short format.

News to snack on at a time when viewer attention is reduced to Tiktok user time.

"Tagesschau kompakt" due to SRF cost-cutting measures

The new "Tagesschau kompakt" is broadcast on weekdays at 12:45 and 18:00, is around five minutes long and "provides concise information about the day's events", SRF said of the new format. And on weekends, the lunchtime edition will be omitted completely.

The mini "Tagesschauen" are part of the "SRF 4.0" transformation and cost-cutting project and were decided in October 2024.

Does the new shrunken news format reflect today's zeitgeist? Is the "Tagesschau kompakt" top or flop? Let us know what you think!

