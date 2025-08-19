  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

For cost reasons SRF "Tagesschau" undergoes significant change

Carlotta Henggeler

19.8.2025

"Tagesschau kompakt": The Anchors

The "Tagesschau kompakt" programs are hosted by the previous "Tagesschau" presenters Florence Fischer ...

Image: SRF

... and Claudio Spescha. They are joined by ...

Image: SRF

... Sandra Büchi ...

Image: SRF

... and colleague Isabel Gajardo. Gajardo and Büchi are part of the existing domestic team.

Image: SRF

Eastern Switzerland correspondent Philipp Inauen and ...

Image: SRF

Andreas Kohli from "SRF Börse" complete the team.

Image: SRF

"Tagesschau kompakt": The Anchors

The "Tagesschau kompakt" programs are hosted by the previous "Tagesschau" presenters Florence Fischer ...

Image: SRF

... and Claudio Spescha. They are joined by ...

Image: SRF

... Sandra Büchi ...

Image: SRF

... and colleague Isabel Gajardo. Gajardo and Büchi are part of the existing domestic team.

Image: SRF

Eastern Switzerland correspondent Philipp Inauen and ...

Image: SRF

Andreas Kohli from "SRF Börse" complete the team.

Image: SRF

Since Monday, the midday and early afternoon editions of "Tagesschau" have been served in a snack version - for cost reasons. What do you think about the "Tagesschau" to go?

19.08.2025, 18:31

19.08.2025, 18:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • For cost reasons, the "Tagesschau" at 12.45 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been reduced to a "Tagesschau kompakt" edition.
  • In a maximum of five minutes, the breaking news of the day is finely portioned and served as "Tagesschau kompakt".
  • The innovation is the result of SRF's cost-cutting measures. Top or flop?
Show more

Short, shorter, mini: Since Monday, August 18, the "Tagesschau" editions at 12:45 and 18:00 have been reduced to a compact edition.

The most important news is presented to you in a maximum of 5 minutes.

In the midday edition on Tuesday, the following breaking news was on the snack tray: the special summit in Washington, an assessment of a possible meeting between Russia and Ukraine, an update on the Hamas ceasefire and an article on the wage demands of Travaille Suisse.

News anchor Isabel Gajardo quickly moderated the newsflash and the issue was over in no time. Just as promised, in short format.

News to snack on at a time when viewer attention is reduced to Tiktok user time.

"Tagesschau kompakt" due to SRF cost-cutting measures

The new "Tagesschau kompakt" is broadcast on weekdays at 12:45 and 18:00, is around five minutes long and "provides concise information about the day's events", SRF said of the new format. And on weekends, the lunchtime edition will be omitted completely.

Austerity measures continue. SRF is now also cutting

Austerity measures continueSRF is now also cutting "Tagesschau" broadcasts

The mini "Tagesschauen" are part of the "SRF 4.0" transformation and cost-cutting project and were decided in October 2024.

Does the new shrunken news format reflect today's zeitgeist? Is the "Tagesschau kompakt" top or flop? Let us know what you think!

Hast du die «Tagesschau kompakt» gesehen?

More videos from the department

More on the topic

"Donnschtig-Jass" finalBeatrice Egli is radiant - Federal Councillor Jans makes a big impression

"Time for a new challenge"Next figurehead bids farewell to SRF

Evolution in front of the TV. SRF now wants to place advertising in the TV replay

Evolution in front of the TVSRF now wants to place advertising in the TV replay