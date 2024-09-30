Not just good for climbing: standard trees are important for CO2 reduction and the ecological balance. Picture: Hochstamm Suisse

Standard trees are important for the ecosystem and make an important contribution to biodiversity. Swisscom supports their preservation with its climate contribution.

Swisscom promotes the planting and maintenance of standard trees in Switzerland.

High-trunk orchards form a unique ecosystem with a high value for biodiversity. Show more

Standard trees characterize the image of many Swiss villages. As blossoming fruit trees, they attract bees and two-legged visitors in spring and provide healthy and tasty fruit such as apples, cherries, plums and chestnuts later in the year.

Because the planting and maintenance of standard trees has become time-consuming and expensive for farmers, the number of standard trees has declined. Thanks to support at federal level from initiatives such as Hochstamm Suisse, the population is stabilizing.

Typical of the Swiss cultural landscape: standard trees at harvest time. Hochstamm Suisse

The preservation of standard trees is important because they provide a habitat for plants and animals, maintain the ecological balance and make an important contribution to biodiversity.

Habitat for endangered species

Standard trees are trees that grow on a single trunk and have a tall crown. They are characterized by a variety of species and can be found as stone fruit, pome fruit, chestnut or nut trees.

High-trunk orchards are home to cavity-nesting birds such as the now rare little owl. Hochstamm Suisse

High-stem trees are not only popular with children for climbing and snacking: they provide animals with habitats and food in the form of fruit, pollen and insects. Birds build their nests in their branches and knotholes. This makes standard trees particularly important for the preservation of biodiversity.

High trunk trees: important carbon stores

High-stem trees extract and bind carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, produce oxygen and protect the soil from erosion.

Due to climate change, some high-stem trees have become more susceptible to diseases and imported pests. It is therefore particularly important to provide them with sufficient care. Farmers are dependent on financial support for this.

Subsidies thanks to climate contribution

In collaboration with the Hochstamm Suisse association and the myclimate foundation, Swisscom supports farms in the planting and maintenance of standard trees. Around 10,000 new standard trees will be planted by the end of 2025.

Swisscom subscriptions include a climate contribution - automatically and at no extra cost to subscribers. Anyone who uses a Swisscom subscription supports CO2 reduction measures and climate protection projects, such as the promotion of high-stem trees.

By choosing a climate-friendly provider, Swisscom customers are actively contributing to climate protection and the conservation of natural resources.