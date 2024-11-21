Artistically inclined: Harald Glööckler has been painting since 1997. RTLzwei

German designer Harald Glööckler causes a stir at an art exhibition by being provocative - much to the delight of TV chef Tim Mälzer, who later has no idea of Glööckler's questionable kitchen practices.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Star designer Harald Glööckler exhibits provocative art in Düsseldorf, including a central work that shows him and an acquaintance in the roles of Jesus and Mary to thematically address homosexuality and transsexuality.

TV chef Tim Mälzer praises Glööckler's art, but the fashion czar demonstrates rather chaotic cooking skills, including broken spaghetti, at a subsequent lunch with friends.

Despite the questionable preparation, the atmosphere remains good and Glööckler confidently defends his food, while the guests remain polite. Show more

Düsseldorf, 100 square meters, black walls - and lots of works of art bystar designer Harald Glööckler: as the latest episode of "Herr Glööckler sucht das Glück" shows, the fashion czar and painter has been exhibiting his works at a renowned celebrity exhibition alongside Bryan Adams and Pete Doherty "since 1997".

Included: a painting depicting him as Jesus and an artist friend as Mother Mary. "Art must provoke and stimulate conversation," says the creator behind the work.

The special thing about the central picture in his exhibition is that he, as a homosexual, and his friend, as a transsexual, slip into the roles of Jesus and Mary. "If you look at homosexuals or transsexuals, I think they have had to endure more suffering and malice than some others. Jesus had to too," explains Glööckler. "And if the Mother of God and Jesus are there for everyone, then they are also homosexual and transsexual."

In any case, Harald Glööckler's works are well received by the guests at the exhibition. People had eyes "a bit like Alice in Wonderland", the 59-year-old observed with satisfaction. A celebrity guest also mingled with the astonished art connoisseurs. TV chef Tim Mälzer described Glööckler's oeuvre as "very admirable".

"You have to queue": supermarket shopping pushes Harald Glööckler to his limits

Whether he would have similar things to say about the fashion tsar's cooking skills remains uncertain, but it is doubtful. Shortly after the exhibition, Glööckler invited three selected friends to a "noob lunch" in his own home. "A good chef looks at what the market has to offer," Harald Glööckler flirts before going shopping, only to be stunned to discover that lobster is only available to pre-order and the scallops would hardly be enough.

One store further on, he sighs: "There's a queue, you have to wait in line." Shrimps in wasabi sauce, spaghetti, olives, grissini and tiramisu bought from the Italian restaurant did satisfy Glööckler in the end. Although his girlfriend Rita - the last time she cooked was "a few years ago" - is not much help, he does end up with something tasty on his plate. Whether four slices of unseasoned tomatoes actually make a tomato carpaccio, however, is open to question.

Worse still for all Italians in front of the TV: Harald Glööckler not only breaks the spaghetti of his main course, but also the hearts of all fans of Mediterranean cuisine. Even Tim Mälzer would have been shocked to see the exquisite scallops end up in the hot air fryer. However, the guests - including Glööckler's dance coach and a business partner - are too polite to criticize the meal, only coughing discreetly at the spicy arrabiata. "It's not even medium spicy for me," Glööckler gruffly dismisses the discreet comment.

More videos from the department